Fire crew called out to help person from a loft
PUBLISHED: 14:13 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:13 24 November 2018
Archant
Firefighters responded to two call-outs in quick succession in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.
A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were called to King Street, in Yarmouth at 12.56pm on Saturday (November 24).
However, on arrival, the crew discovered that it was a false alarm, which was “caused by an unknown fault on a fire alarm system.”
Not long after, a crew from Gorleston fire station were called to deal with an incident in Western Road, Gorleston.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from Gorleston manually assisted a person from a loft on Western Road,” after they were called to the scene at 1.13pm on Saturday (November 24).
