Fire crews called out to five wheelie bin fires within two hours

PUBLISHED: 09:26 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 16 April 2020

Four wheelie bin fires were tended to by crews on Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, late last night. Photo: Google

Archant

Fire crews were called out to a spate of wheelie bin fires in Great Yarmouth last night - with one fire scorching a nearby building.

The second incident was recorded at Howard Street South, and scorched a nearby building. Photo: Google

Norfolk fire and rescue service confirmed that one crew attended four wheelie bin fires on Hall Quay at 10.53pm on Wednesday.

The stock came back just over ten minutes later, with the fire service confirming that police were not at the scene and no injuries were recorded.

A further crew then attended another wheelie bin fire on Howard Street South an hour later.

It is not yet known whether arson was involved.

On both occasions, crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The second incident took around 20 minutes to get under control due to the fact that the fire scorched a nearby building on Victoria Arcade.

Police were advised about the second fire and it is expected that an investigation will follow.

