Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Report of house fire in Great Yarmouth was malicious

PUBLISHED: 23:20 24 March 2019

Firefighters call out to house fire was malicious call. Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighters call out to house fire was malicious call. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Fire crews were called out to reports of a house fire in Great Yarmouth.

Two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended reports of a house fire in the town at 7.25pm this evening (Sunday, March 24) but it turned out to be a malicious call.

Earlier, appliances from Thetford and East Harling attended what was believed to be a house fire in Thetford shortly before 7.15pm this evening but that was found to be a false alarm.

Freedom of information data obtained by the EDP showed that Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended 2366 false alarms in 2018, with 289 of those the result of cooking or burnt toast.

On-call firefighters who attended the false alarms were paid £311,550.

Other causes of the call-outs were smoke detectors activated by midges, dust, aerosols, storms and reflected sunlight.

Controlled burning was the main source, with firefighters called 375 times.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Firefighters called to crash on A11

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A11

Owners reunited with ‘beautiful’ Husky dogs

These Husky dogs were rescued by HM Coastguard Rescue Officers from Lowestoft near Baker Score in Corton, on March 24. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Firefighters called to crash on A11

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A11

Owners reunited with ‘beautiful’ Husky dogs

These Husky dogs were rescued by HM Coastguard Rescue Officers from Lowestoft near Baker Score in Corton, on March 24. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Chinese restaurant in Norwich nominated for national award

Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich, has been nominated for a national award. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Report of house fire in Great Yarmouth was malicious

Firefighters call out to house fire was malicious call. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists