Report of house fire in Great Yarmouth was malicious

Firefighters call out to house fire was malicious call. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Fire crews were called out to reports of a house fire in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended reports of a house fire in the town at 7.25pm this evening (Sunday, March 24) but it turned out to be a malicious call.

Earlier, appliances from Thetford and East Harling attended what was believed to be a house fire in Thetford shortly before 7.15pm this evening but that was found to be a false alarm.

Freedom of information data obtained by the EDP showed that Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended 2366 false alarms in 2018, with 289 of those the result of cooking or burnt toast.

On-call firefighters who attended the false alarms were paid £311,550.

Other causes of the call-outs were smoke detectors activated by midges, dust, aerosols, storms and reflected sunlight.

Controlled burning was the main source, with firefighters called 375 times.