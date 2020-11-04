Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Getting everything we can’: seaside shoppers make the most of last day of freedom

PUBLISHED: 16:46 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 04 November 2020

Great Yarmouth locals react to second lock down. Brabara Ferguson and Judith Stone. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Great Yarmouth locals react to second lock down. Brabara Ferguson and Judith Stone. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A dose of retail therapy, a coffee with a best friend, a saunter down the local pub and a trip to the salon: these were some of the ways seaside shoppers spent their final day of freedom as lockdown looms.

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Barbara Ferguson and Judith Stone, 80-year-old best friends, made sure they visited their regular haunt in Great Yarmouth’s town centre one last time before Thursday.

“We’re getting everything we can get,” Ms Ferguson said. “We’ve been to our favourite cafe and had our usual coffee.”

“We’ve been best friends for 40 years, and don’t go often without seeing each other.

“It’s going to be tough spending lockdown just with your household plus one other person, but what can you do?”

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Friends Sandy Driver and Vicky Lee, from Great Yarmouth, were also “making the most of things” before Thursday as they sat chatting by the marketplace.

Ms Driver said: “We’re here for some retail therapy, because we don’t know what’s going to happen after tomorrow.”

Partners Theresa and Michael Symonds live in Gorleston, but came into town to “browse all the things we can’t buy after tomorrow”.

Ms Symonds said: “After that, we’re going to go for a nice cup of tea and a snack, and have as relaxing a day as possible.”

Great Yarmouth locals react to second lock down Vicky Lee and Sandy Driver. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth locals react to second lock down Vicky Lee and Sandy Driver. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Symonds said: “We’re concerned about the lockdown, but it has to happen. The saddest thing will be staying away from family for a month, who we always see on Sundays.”

Chloe Cashman and her two-year-old daughter Amelia, meanwhile, were out on a mission.

Ms Cashman said: “We’re moving into my mum and dad’s because it was too hard being away from them in the last lockdown. We’re here to get money out of the bank, and do some food shopping at Asda. Just being out is enough.”

Edward Hopwood, a loyal punter at the Theatre Tavern, said he was going to “miss the place” during lockdown.

Great Yarmouth locals react to second lock down.Michael and Teresa Symonds. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth locals react to second lock down.Michael and Teresa Symonds. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“I come here once a week to see my friends, and people love catching up with each other. I’m spending the day here as I’m going to really miss it when it’s closed,” he said.

Non-essential business owners, however, were feeling exhausted with the idea of another lockdown.

While there were queues outside banks and the post office in Yarmouth town centre, it was otherwise very quiet.

Steve Cook, owner of Branded Toys on Regent Road, said: “It’s not been a total disaster, but we definitely didn’t get that pre-lockdown rush we hoped for today.

Great Yarmouth locals react to second lock down. Chloe and Amelia Cashman. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth locals react to second lock down. Chloe and Amelia Cashman. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“The funny thing is that most people are frantically rushing round to get food in and money out, but banks and supermarkets will be open the whole way through. We’re the ones who will be closed.”

Jonathan Hanks from The Sock Stop agreed. He said: “There’s nobody out and about round here today, as you can see. November is a dead-end month for me anyway. What delivered a real blow to the businesses here was the trade we lost at the beginning of the year.”

Owner of Gold & Silver Exchange Adam Birch said his shop would be fine over lockdown due to its small overheads as a family business, but that things had been quiet in the run-up to Thursday.

He said: “It seems a weird approach to be shutting shops but not schools. I think you might as well go all or nothing. But I do agree that lockdown is a necessary evil. This is life now. We just need to ride it out.”

Great Yarmouth locals react to second lock down. Adam Birch. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth locals react to second lock down. Adam Birch. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

On Gorleston high street, chairman of the Traders’ Association Kevin Huggins said things were “manic”.

At his salon, Hair Fusion, customers had been piling in since Monday - with the store closing at 9pm to accommodate demand.

He said: “It’s such a shame to be closing because today felt like normal. It felt like the run-up to Christmas again.

“We had 12 stylists in and even made use of the training room and side rooms to fit everyone in. There’s probably about 90 clients today alone, and 200 collectively since Monday. Even the butchers had queues out the door.

Great Yarmouth locals react to second lock down. Jonathan Hanks. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth locals react to second lock down. Jonathan Hanks. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“It was a relief in some ways, because we’ve been running at about 60pc capacity since the last lockdown was lifted, and we frankly thought we were all doing something wrong.”

Hair Fusion Gorleston, extremely busy last day before second lock down. Owners Tanya and Kevin Huggins said it was a shame to be closing because today things had Hair Fusion Gorleston, extremely busy last day before second lock down. Owners Tanya and Kevin Huggins said it was a shame to be closing because today things had "almost been back to normal". Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hair Fusion Gorleston, extremely busy last day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHair Fusion Gorleston, extremely busy last day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Owner of Hair Fusion in Gorleston said it was a relief that in some ways lockdown had encouraged people to go out and get their hair done. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANOwner of Hair Fusion in Gorleston said it was a relief that in some ways lockdown had encouraged people to go out and get their hair done. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Kevin Huggins said hairdressers were the Kevin Huggins said hairdressers were the "safest places to go", and that people needed to support them once they open again - whenever that might be. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hair Fusion Gorleston, extremely busy last day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANHair Fusion Gorleston, extremely busy last day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car seized by police after they find broken down vehicle on Acle Straight

Broken down car on Acle Straight. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We lost 11 residents to Covid’ - care worker on life in one home

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OCSKAYMARK

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY