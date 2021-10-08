News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk miss out on UK City of Culture 2025

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:01 AM October 8, 2021   
Cllr Carl Smith (right), Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of

Cllr Carl Smith (right), Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council, announce the joint bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025, at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk has not reached the longlist for UK City of Culture 2025.

The area is not among the eight locations in the running for the title announced this morning, with the winning 'city' set to attract millions of pounds in additional investment, create new jobs and attract thousands of visitors to the area.

Locations which did make it to the longlist are Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough. 

The logo created for the joint bid by Great Yarmouth Borough and East Suffolk Councils to become the UK City of Culture 2025. - Credit: East Suffolk Councils

It comes after Great Yarmouth Borough Council set aside £40,000 for a bid if it did become longlisted for the award, with a £200,000 budget in waiting if it was to win the accolade.

A number of pieces of street art by world-famous artist Banksy were also thought to have boosted the area's chances, with visitors flocking from around the world to view the pieces.

Northern Ireland secretary and Great Yarmouth, MP Brandon Lewis, said: “I am delighted that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Northern Ireland, continues to be represented in the longlist for the prestigious UK City of Culture 2025 title.

“Northern Ireland has a wonderful heritage in this competition, with Derry-Londonderry being a previous winner in 2013. I have no doubt that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon will showcase the very best of what Northern Ireland has to offer the UK. 

Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council, announcing the joint bid with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to become the UK City of Culture 2025, at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"I wish the bid every success ahead of the final decision next year.”

Longlisted areas will now work with a panel of experts and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to finalise their bids before the shortlist is announced early next year. 

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries, said: “Winning the UK City of Culture competition has a hugely positive impact on an area, driving investment, creating jobs, and highlighting that culture is for everyone, regardless of their background.

“This year’s focus is on levelling up access to culture across the country and making sure there is a legacy that continues for generations to come.

"I look forward to seeing what this brilliant longlist has in store as they continue in the competition.”

