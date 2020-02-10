Road closed after driver suffers head injuries in crash

A two car crash blocked Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant Archant

A driver has suffered head injuries in a two car crash which closed a road this afternoon.

A silver Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the collision on Prince's Road at the junction with Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene shortly after 2pm on Monday, February 10, while an ambulance crew also attended.

The road was blocked before the first of the cars was recovered at 2.44pm, while two ambulances remained at the scene more than an hour after the collision.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the scene at 2.11pm, with a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson saying: "The crews made the scene safe and assisted the ambulance service."