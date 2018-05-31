Search

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 19:34 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 29 November 2019

Great Yarmouth Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Archant

A dazzling display of Christmas lights wowed families and visitors to Great Yarmouth on Friday night, as the town kicked off their festive spirit.

This year's switch on saw £5,000 spent on casting the seasonal glow over the town centre, while the Christmas Fayre and market showcased an array of stalls.

A rooftop firework extravagansa delighted the crowd gathered below after the countdown to the switch on saw the Christmas Tree and Market Gates lit up.

Town mayor Michael Jeal was also joined at the spectacle, hosted by Rob Chandler from The Beach radio, by Father Christmas, as well as stars from the town's Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

Mr Jeal said: "It has been absolutely fantastic, and the one in Gorleston was too. The town looks amazing. It is packed and everyone is enjoying themselves."

The three-day Christmas Fayre and Market runs until Sunday, December 1.

