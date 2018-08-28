Search

Advanced search
Gallery

Festive season arrives in style at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 21:09 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:09 30 November 2018

Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The festive season has arrived in Great Yarmouth in spectacular style.

Carole Lawson with her 'reindeer' at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018Carole Lawson with her 'reindeer' at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

Hundreds of people watched the sky light up as fireworks and Christmas illuminations marked the start of more than three weeks of festive cheer in the town on Friday night.

The lights were switched on by Mayor Mary Coleman who was joined by Father Christmas.

Archie and Lola Wood at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018Archie and Lola Wood at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

Mrs Coleman was delighted by how many people turned up to enjoy the lights switch-on.

She said: “It is marvellous to see so many people come to the town for the switch-on.

The firework display at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018The firework display at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

“There are lots of young families and the weather has been great. It has been a fantastic occasion.

“I would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a peaceful new year.”

Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

Before the switch on the crowd in the Market Square were treated to live music featuring all the Christmas classics hosted by The Beach radio station.

Entertainment included the arrival of Father Christmas on his slay, a small fairground and a snow machine.

Late night shoppers were also able to get their festive shopping fix as shops stayed open until 8pm.

The festivities kicked-off at 10am on Friday morning as part of the three day extravaganza.

Traders served a variety of festive food, drink, arts and gifts from decorated wooden chalets and gazebos.

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman said: “It has been a perfect evening weather wise and it is wonderful to see the town all lit up.

“Everyone seemed to be having a great time and I hope they return to the town centre for the Christmas fayre over the next three weeks.”

The Christmas fayre aims to ‘create a truly magical shopping experience’ in the town’s Market Place.

There are 32 stalls for people to explore as well as entertainment from SeaChange Arts and an ice sculpture display.

The Christmas tree has been lit up with decorations on the Minster green as the town of Great Yarmouth embraces the Christmas spirit.

On Saturday evening there will be a special concert by Norwegian Choir Lardal Kantori in the Minster starting at 7.30pm.

There will also be free all-day parking every Sunday in council town centre car parks from December 2 to 30.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Drag act headteacher defended by school over video of sexually explicit song

Screenshots from a video of Andrew Livingstone's drag act Miss Tish Ewe. Photo: YouTube

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Disgraced doctor accused of sexual assault has claim against him dismissed

GP Cyprian Okoro. Photo: by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock (6052863d)

Inquest opens into death of teacher from Norfolk

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Gallery Festive season arrives in style at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on

Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast