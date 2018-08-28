Gallery

Festive season arrives in style at Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on

Great Yarmouth Christmas lights switch-on 2018. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

The festive season has arrived in Great Yarmouth in spectacular style.

Carole Lawson with her 'reindeer' at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018 Carole Lawson with her 'reindeer' at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

Hundreds of people watched the sky light up as fireworks and Christmas illuminations marked the start of more than three weeks of festive cheer in the town on Friday night.

The lights were switched on by Mayor Mary Coleman who was joined by Father Christmas.

Archie and Lola Wood at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018 Archie and Lola Wood at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

Mrs Coleman was delighted by how many people turned up to enjoy the lights switch-on.

She said: “It is marvellous to see so many people come to the town for the switch-on.

The firework display at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018 The firework display at Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

“There are lots of young families and the weather has been great. It has been a fantastic occasion.

“I would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a peaceful new year.”

Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018 Great Yarmouth christmas lights switch on 2018

Before the switch on the crowd in the Market Square were treated to live music featuring all the Christmas classics hosted by The Beach radio station.

Entertainment included the arrival of Father Christmas on his slay, a small fairground and a snow machine.

Late night shoppers were also able to get their festive shopping fix as shops stayed open until 8pm.

The festivities kicked-off at 10am on Friday morning as part of the three day extravaganza.

Traders served a variety of festive food, drink, arts and gifts from decorated wooden chalets and gazebos.

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman said: “It has been a perfect evening weather wise and it is wonderful to see the town all lit up.

“Everyone seemed to be having a great time and I hope they return to the town centre for the Christmas fayre over the next three weeks.”

The Christmas fayre aims to ‘create a truly magical shopping experience’ in the town’s Market Place.

There are 32 stalls for people to explore as well as entertainment from SeaChange Arts and an ice sculpture display.

The Christmas tree has been lit up with decorations on the Minster green as the town of Great Yarmouth embraces the Christmas spirit.

On Saturday evening there will be a special concert by Norwegian Choir Lardal Kantori in the Minster starting at 7.30pm.

There will also be free all-day parking every Sunday in council town centre car parks from December 2 to 30.