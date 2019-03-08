Town's traditional market chips remain popular after 50 years

Steven Carr, 52, owner of Carr's Chips, has been working on Great Yarmouth's Market Place for 32 years.

From Dearnos to Carr's, visitors in Great Yarmouth aren't short of options when deciding where to go for a cone of chips.

Carr's chip stall.

While the popularity of some of the town's main attractions has faded in recent years, the tradition of market chips remains as strong as ever.

James Rose, 53, owner of Dearnos said working on the Market Place during the summer was one of the highlights of his year.

"There's nothing quite like seeing the market full of people enjoying their chips," he said.

"We take great pride in our chips and I think people like the fact we don't try to complicate things.

Great Yarmouth's Market Place is thought to have existed since the 11th century.

"We know what we are good at and stick to that."

Mr Rose who co-owns the chip stall with his partner Tracy Manning, said they have three times as many customers during the summer months compared with winter.

The stall has been running in Mrs Manning's family for more than 50 years.

The couple believe it's the customers' familiarity with the stall which maintains their popularity.

James Rose, 53, owner of Dearnos chip stall.

Mr Rose said: "People like a friendly face and consistency.

"We are all about the consumer experience and take pride in delivering the best service.

"We really care about our customers and the lives they are living."

Dearnos has been trading on the market since 1968.

The 53-year-old said he spends the first six months of the year planning for the summer which includes calculating the number of potatoes he will need to meet the increased demand.

Mr Rose admitted he wasn't keen on employing temporary staff during the busy summer months as he wanted to maintain the relationships customers had built up with his staff members.

He said: "I prefer to employ people for the weekend at the start of the year and then increase their hours during the summer.

"That way people build up friendships with the customers.

Inside Dearnos' chip stall.

"Socialising is a key part of the market experience."

Steven Carr, owner of Carr's chip stall, described the increased trade during the summer as a "bonus".

He said: "We work hard all year and the summer just comes as a bonus.

"It's great to know you're going to be busy for that six week period."

Mr Carr, who has worked on the market for 32 years, said it was the opportunity for customers to eat chips outside in the fresh air which made visiting the market so special.