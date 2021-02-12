News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Oversubscribed' school unveils revamp and new sixth-form block

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:58 PM February 12, 2021    Updated: 1:37 PM February 12, 2021
GY Charter Academy

The new block at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy - Credit: Great Yarmouth Charter Academy

A major revamp of a coastal academy is now complete - including state-of-the-art labs, new classrooms and a new library.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, part of the Inspiration Trust group, said children at the school deserved "the very best" - and that the "fantastic facilities" teamed with teachers' expertise would be of great benefit to students' education.

Classrooms at GYCA

New classrooms at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy - Credit: Great Yarmouth Charter Academy

As well as a revamp, a new sixth form block has also been built on the Great Yarmouth site and will open to young people from September 2022.

The sixth form will have 140 places available to enable children to stay at the school from year seven until year 13, with the trust confirming that more information about the development would be released "very soon".

new classrooms GYCA

New classrooms at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy - Credit: Great Yarmouth Charter Academy

Kevin Blakey, principal of the academy, said:  “I’m proud to be able to provide an education to our young people from year seven, right through until year 13. The sixth form will enable local children to continue their education closer to home, in a friendly, familiar environment.

"The school has been growing in popularity, with year seven now oversubscribed."

Kevin Blakey

Kevin Blakey - the principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Charter Academy


