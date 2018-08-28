Project assisting women in Great Yarmouth gets funding for two more years

A charity supporting women in Great Yarmouth who have had their children taken into care has received funding for two more years. Archant

A charity supporting Great Yarmouth women who have had their children taken into care will run for another two years after securing funding of more than £100,000.

Ormiston Families, an organisation based in Ipswich, has worked with 39 women in the town over the past three years.

The charity says that its Mpower programme helps women to address the issues that led to the removal of their child or children into care, with the aim of reducing the likelihood of it happening again.

The women are often homeless or dependant on alcohol or drugs.

Alison Gillies, Mpower service manager, said: “The Mpower project has made a significant impact on the lives of vulnerable women who are largely forgotten in society.

“By listening and giving them time, building a trusting relationship and gentle encouragement, we have seen women find a purpose again and begin to give back to their communities.”

The funding has been provided by the Rayne Foundation, Mercer’s Company, John Laing and the Together for Women fund via Norfolk Community Foundation.