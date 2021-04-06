In pictures: Great Yarmouth's post-pandemic streetscape

Gallery

Published: 7:47 AM April 6, 2021

The Marina Centre as it takes shape along Yarmouth's Marine Parade - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Anyone who has been into Great Yarmouth's town centre lately will have noticed the streetscape is changing.

From new landmarks along the seafront to extensive town centre building works, Yarmouth before and after the pandemic look like very different places.

Many of these changes are positive: Marine Parade's skyline is now dominated by the towering steel frame of the new Marina Centre and, in the distance, the giant Ferris wheel which promises a bumper 2021 tourist season.

Meanwhile, half of the existing Market Place car park has become a sandy expanse as work begins on the new, more "inviting" £4.6m alternative.

But there's also some conspicuous absences: many of the buildings around the Market Place, King Street and Regent Road are emblazoned with "to let" or "closing down" banners - a sign of the times.

If you haven't been in a while, here's what Great Yarmouth looked like on Easter Monday.

The new seafront skyline: set with the Marina Centre's vivid steel frame and the Big Wheel not far behind it - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Artwork on the Marina Centre hoardings by Colossal Youth - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The new Marina Centre being built along Yarmouth's seafront - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Big Wheel, which arrived on Yarmouth's seafront last week and is currently being assembled - Credit: Sarah Burgess

One of the 36 capsules being lifted onto the Big Wheel on Easter Monday - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Big Wheel is currently being assembled ready for what is hoped to be a bumper summer season - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Market Place has become a building site as work begins to move the existing stalls further north - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Market Place has become a building site as work begins to move the existing stalls further north - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Many stall owners will not be making the move to the new site: Marsden's Market Chips had its last day on the market last week. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Beales/Palmers remains empty, but is a key part of the council's regeneration plan for the town centre as it is set to become a new library space - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A fallen Hays sign in Palmers' shop window - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Works still bears "Everything Must Go" closing down signs - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A now-empty Argos store near the Market Place - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"Closing down" sale signs remain pasted across the windows of Bonmarche - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"To let" signs now appear above many shop fronts around the Market Place and onto Regent Road and King Street - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Liberty's Public House along King Street closed in September last year as the remaining pubs and bars say the pandemic has made things extremely tough for the hospitality industry - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The fallout of a fire at Nico's Restaurant on Regent Road last week - Credit: Sarah Burgess

King Street in Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Regent Road in Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday - Credit: Sarah Burgess



