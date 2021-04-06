News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

In pictures: Great Yarmouth's post-pandemic streetscape

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 7:47 AM April 6, 2021   
The Marina Centre as it takes shape along Yarmouth's Marine Parade

The Marina Centre as it takes shape along Yarmouth's Marine Parade - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Anyone who has been into Great Yarmouth's town centre lately will have noticed the streetscape is changing.

From new landmarks along the seafront to extensive town centre building works, Yarmouth before and after the pandemic look like very different places.

Many of these changes are positive: Marine Parade's skyline is now dominated by the towering steel frame of the new Marina Centre and, in the distance, the giant Ferris wheel which promises a bumper 2021 tourist season.

Meanwhile, half of the existing Market Place car park has become a sandy expanse as work begins on the new, more "inviting" £4.6m alternative.

But there's also some conspicuous absences: many of the buildings around the Market Place, King Street and Regent Road are emblazoned with "to let" or "closing down" banners - a sign of the times.

If you haven't been in a while, here's what Great Yarmouth looked like on Easter Monday.

The new Great Yarmouth seafront skyline: set with the Marina Centre's vivid steel frame and the Big Wheel not far behind it

The new seafront skyline: set with the Marina Centre's vivid steel frame and the Big Wheel not far behind it - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Artwork on the Marina Centre hoardings

Artwork on the Marina Centre hoardings by Colossal Youth - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The new Marina Centre being built along Yarmouth's seafront

The new Marina Centre being built along Yarmouth's seafront - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Big Wheel, which arrived on Yarmouth's seafront last week and is currently being assembled

The Big Wheel, which arrived on Yarmouth's seafront last week and is currently being assembled - Credit: Sarah Burgess

One of the 36 capsules being lifted onto the Big Wheel on Easter Monday

One of the 36 capsules being lifted onto the Big Wheel on Easter Monday - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Big Wheel is being assembled at Great Yarmouth

The Big Wheel is currently being assembled ready for what is hoped to be a bumper summer season - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth has become a building site as work begins to move the existing stalls further north

The Market Place has become a building site as work begins to move the existing stalls further north - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Market Place has become a building site in Great Yarmouth as work begins to move the existing stalls further north

The Market Place has become a building site as work begins to move the existing stalls further north - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth has become a building site as work begins to move the existing stalls further north

The Market Place has become a building site as work begins to move the existing stalls further north - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Marsden's Market Chips had its last day on Yarmouth market last week.

Many stall owners will not be making the move to the new site: Marsden's Market Chips had its last day on the market last week. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Beales/Palmers in Great Yarmouth

Beales/Palmers remains empty, but is a key part of the council's regeneration plan for the town centre as it is set to become a new library space - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A fallen Hays sign in Palmers' shop window in Great Yarmouth

A fallen Hays sign in Palmers' shop window - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The Works still bears "Everything Must Go" closing down signs

The Works still bears "Everything Must Go" closing down signs - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"Closing down" signs on stores around the Market Place are a frequent sight in post-pandemic Yarmouth

"Closing down" signs on stores around the Market Place are a frequent sight in post-pandemic Yarmouth - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A now-empty Argos store near the Market Place

A now-empty Argos store near the Market Place - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"Closing down" signs on stores around the Market Place are a frequent sight in post-pandemic Yarmouth

"Closing down" signs on stores around the Market Place are a frequent sight in post-pandemic Yarmouth - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"Closing down" sale signs remain pasted across the windows of Bonmarche

"Closing down" sale signs remain pasted across the windows of Bonmarche - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"To let" signs now appear above many shop fronts around the Market Place and onto Regent Road and King Street

"To let" signs now appear above many shop fronts around the Market Place and onto Regent Road and King Street - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"To let" signs now appear above many shop fronts around the Market Place and onto Regent Road and King Street

"To let" signs now appear above many shop fronts around the Market Place and onto Regent Road and King Street - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Liberty's Public House Great Yarmouth

Liberty's Public House along King Street closed in September last year as the remaining pubs and bars say the pandemic has made things extremely tough for the hospitality industry - Credit: Sarah Burgess

The fallout of a fire at Nico's Restaurant on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth last week 

The fallout of a fire at Nico's Restaurant on Regent Road last week  - Credit: Sarah Burgess

King Street in Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday

King Street in Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Regent Road in Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday

Regent Road in Great Yarmouth on Easter Monday - Credit: Sarah Burgess


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus