Tributes paid to beloved Great Yarmouth ‘cat lady’ who spent thousands on feeding strays

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 November 2020

Marina Dougal fed a colony of stray cats for around 20 years on Harfrey's Industrial Estate, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant

Marina Dougal fed a colony of stray cats for around 20 years on Harfrey's Industrial Estate, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant

A great-grandmother-of-12 who spent thousands of pounds feeding dozens of stray cats has been described as a “caring, loving, fantastic mother” after she died aged 83.

Marina Dougal, affectionately known at the Great Yarmouth 'cat lady'. PHOTO: Courtesy of Marina Dougal's familyMarina Dougal, affectionately known at the Great Yarmouth 'cat lady'. PHOTO: Courtesy of Marina Dougal's family

Tributes have been paid to Marina Dougal, who was affectionately known as the Great Yarmouth ‘cat lady’ after years caring for stray cats and kittens.

For around 20 years, Mrs Dougal, who died on October 19, would feed abandoned and stray cats on Great Yarmouth’s Harfrey’s Industrial Estate twice a day, no matter the weather.

In an interview with this newspaper in 2009, Mrs Dougal said her caring quest had cost over £14,500, but said: “I don’t go on holiday and would rather spend the money on the animals.

“I adore cats because they give you so much unconditional love and affection and have their own individual personalities and characteristics.”

Marina Dougal fed a colony of stray cats for around 20 years on Harfrey's Industrial Estate, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: ArchantMarina Dougal fed a colony of stray cats for around 20 years on Harfrey's Industrial Estate, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant

The mother-of-five and grandmother-of-11, who lived in Bradwell, initially found the cats after her own pet went missing.

A spokesperson for Mrs Dougal’s children said: “She was very much a family woman who obviously loved her cats and became known as the cat lady.

“Every single day, winter, summer, spring or autumn, she’d go down and feed the stray cats, all out of her own pocket.

“It must have been more than 20 years she was looking after them.

Marina Dougal with her husband Derek. PHOTO: Courtesy of Marina Dougal's familyMarina Dougal with her husband Derek. PHOTO: Courtesy of Marina Dougal's family

“She already had two cats of her own and the story started when one of them went missing. One night she went out looking for her own cat, calling her, and all these little kittens and cats came out.

“She realised they were strays and from then on she fed them every single night - no matter what the weather was, she was there with the food.

“She never did find her own cat, but she did adopt two of the strays and had them for a long time.

“It cost her thousands, absolutely thousands, but she loved them and always said it was unconditional love.

Marina Dougal fed a colony of stray cats for around 20 years on Harfrey's Industrial Estate, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: ArchantMarina Dougal fed a colony of stray cats for around 20 years on Harfrey's Industrial Estate, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Archant

“She had her first cat about 16 years and her husband said no more when it died because it was heartbreaking, but then she came home with another one practically identical to the first, and then he fell in love and that one went on to have five kittens and the ended up keeping the whole lot.”

Mrs Dougal, who had been married to husband Derek for more than 56 years until his death 10 years ago, had previously worked as a cleaning department manager at Northgate Hospital.

The spokesperson said: “As a mother she was the best. She worked all her life, even when her children were babies.

“She went to college quite late in life, did some courses and became the domestic first at Northgate Hospital, then supervisor, then manager for a lot of years.

“Even through all her working hours, we never went for nothing or missed out on anything. There was always a hot meal and she was absolutely fantastic.

“She was just a very loving and caring lady and looked after us.

“Her daughters aspire to be a mother as good as she was. We couldn’t have asked for a better mum.

“She was fantastic and is really going to be missed, not just by the cats.”

