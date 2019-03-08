Search

'Without you none of this would be possible:' Care homes group chief executive hailed at special celebration

PUBLISHED: 12:02 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 12 September 2019

Chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare, Daya Thayan, at the company�s 20th anniversary celebration at Kesgrave Hall, near Ipswich. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare/Shaheen Jahir

Shaheen Jahir

The outstanding work of care home staff has been celebrated at a glitzy awards ceremony.

All the winners at the Kingsley Care Awards, marking the company�s 20th anniversary celebration at Kesgrave Hall, near Ipswich. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare/Shaheen JahirAll the winners at the Kingsley Care Awards, marking the company�s 20th anniversary celebration at Kesgrave Hall, near Ipswich. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare/Shaheen Jahir

Chief executive of Kingsley Healthcare, Daya Thayan, paid warm tributes to staff and business partners at the company's 20th anniversary celebration at Kesgrave Hall, near Ipswich.

He said Kingsley's 20 years in business had been an "incredible journey" from one care home to the carehome.co.uk top 20 ranked large care home group today.

"It has been a privilege to come to work with the amazing people I work with, the great managers who run our homes and the wonderful staff who care for our residents day in, day out," he said during his welcoming address.

The celebration, which incorporated the Kingsley Care Awards, was hosted by BBC presenter David Whiteley with entertainment provided by former cricketer Phil Tufnell, Asteria String Quartet and magician Marc Spellman.

Eversley Nursing Home in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, took the headline award for care home of the year, nominators describing the service's "unique team, led by their hearts and giving 100pc every day".

Meanwhile, Tracey Millar, from Highcliffe Nursing Home, in Dorset, was crowned care home manager of the year.

Mr Thayan presented Partner Awards, reflecting long-standing relationships with Kingsley, to the teams from Coutts, Barclays and Santander, Gordon Fox, of PKF Francis Clark, Max Broadbent, of Colliers International and Phil Hall, of Deben Healthcare Consultancy.

Special 20th anniversary awards were presented by Mr and Mrs Thayan to operations director Debbie McGovern, HR director Sarah Ferguson and IT and marketing director Wasantha Darshana in tribute to their pivotal role in Kingsley's development.

In an emotional finale, Kingsley's senior team presented Mr Thayan with his own anniversary award.

Ms McGovern said: "It is your hard work, long hours and determination to succeed and to be the best that has got us to where we are today.

"So please Daya, accept this award as without you none of this would be possible and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The other award winners were: care home support worker of the year, Erica Bowen, Colne House, Essex; activities co-ordinator of the year, Lena Hoggarth, of Allonsfield House, near Woodbridge; care home business support of the year, Ben Smirk; marketing initiative of the year, Chathura Kannangara, digital marketing manager; care home support services champion, Carol Hannan, Downham Grange, Downham Market; Chef of the year, Phil Etheridge, of Branksome Heights, in Bournemouth; head office star, Maria Knowles, from payroll; Kingsley Personality of the Year, Maria Sanford, accounts; maintenance person of the year, Jason Lowe, Colne House, in Essex; motivational leadership, Kathy Davies, operations manager; nurse of the year, Christine Dinnage, of The Depperhaugh; operations manager of the year, Georgina Dennison; New business idea award, Matt Herring and Lisa Brown; directors' awards, Muj Malik, chief investment officer, Matthew Capps, head of finance for developments and acquisitions, Asanka Niroshan, financial controller, Canthus office, Sri Lanka.

