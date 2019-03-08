Burning caravan tackled by firefighters

Bloomfield Road in Great Yarmouth. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A burning caravan was tackled by firefighters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews were called to the fire in Bloomfield Road in Great Yarmouth at just after 2.20am on Wednesday morning.

You may also want to watch:

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston went to the scene.

They used compressed air foam to put out the flames.

The firefighters then used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots, with the incident under control by just before 3am.

Nobody was in the caravan when the fire started.