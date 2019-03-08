Burning caravan tackled by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 06:53 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 21 August 2019
Google Street View
A burning caravan was tackled by firefighters.
Crews were called to the fire in Bloomfield Road in Great Yarmouth at just after 2.20am on Wednesday morning.
Fire engines from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston went to the scene.
They used compressed air foam to put out the flames.
The firefighters then used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots, with the incident under control by just before 3am.
Nobody was in the caravan when the fire started.