Norfolk borough raises £42,680 for Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:14 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 11 January 2019

Secretary for the Royal British Legion, Great Yarmouth branch, Irene Williams. Picture: Joseph Norton

Secretary for the Royal British Legion, Great Yarmouth branch, Irene Williams. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Residents in the Great Yarmouth Borough have been thanked for their generosity as the town’s Royal British Legion (RBL) branch has raised £42,680 for the poppy appeal.

Chairman of the Great Yarmouth branch of the RBL, Paul Williams, said he was once again overwhelmed by people’s response to the appeal.

The total has already topped last year’s efforts.

Mr Williams said: “It just shows if people work together we can achieve amazing things like this which make a real difference to people’s lives.

“I cannot thank everyone enough for all of their help.”

The poppy shop in the market place proved to be extremely successful once again with people in the town able to make donations as well as buying a variety of poppies, wreaths and crosses.

It was also a record year for the poppy appeal in Caister where they raised £10,700.

Organiser, John Hall, was delighted with the total and has thanked all the volunteers who helped out.

