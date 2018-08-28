Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Abandoned Great Yarmouth homes could be brought back to use for £165,000

PUBLISHED: 15:30 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 19 January 2019

West Road, Great Yarmouth.

West Road, Great Yarmouth.

Archant

A borough council could spend more than £165,000 refurbishing two uninhabitable homes to bring them back into use.

Harbord Crescent, Great YarmouthHarbord Crescent, Great Yarmouth

A report on long-term empty ‘void’ properties in Great Yarmouth has highlighted the properties, on West Road and Harbord Crescent, as having significant issues in need of repair before new tenants can move in.

However, the cost of the repairs has now risen by almost 30pc from what was originally expected.

In March 2018, along with four other similar houses, it was estimated the cost of repairing the West Road home would be £59,869, while Harbord Crescent would cost £69,965.

However, the costs have now risen after being put out for tender, with a 54pc increase on West Road to £92,286, and a 7pc increase on Harbord Crescent to £75,163.

West Road, Great Yarmouth.West Road, Great Yarmouth.

The report states: “Previously, consideration has been given to the sale of these properties rather than refurbishment. However, it is clear the sale value of the properties would not facilitate replacement of like-for-like accommodation.”

The West Road semi-detached house, which forms part of a sheltered development, has been empty since March 2008 and suffers from significant structural issues.

The report states: “A full structural survey was undertaken after the original estimate and it was recognised the original solution was not suitable. It was clear additional funds may be required to stabilise and refurbish the bungalow.

“The alternatives are limited due to the surrounding properties. If the property remained unrenovated, the only options would be to either leave empty, which is not recommended, or demolish as a sale would not be feasible.”

The report has recommended the work is re-tendered, with the potential to remove the need for a fully-accessible conversion.

On Harbord Crescent, the property has been empty since February 2017 and is currently a three bed, four person property.

The report, which recommends a full refurbishment, states: “The tender identified the need for a full refurbishment together with the relocation of the bathroom from the ground floor to the first floor. This will then become a two bed, three person property.

“Although tendered costs are still higher, this is a marginal increase and still represents a feasible property for refurbishment.”

Currently, there are more than 20 applicants waiting for a property like the West Road house, while more than 50 are waiting for something similar to Harbord Crescent.

In the council’s 2018/19 budget, £150,000 was identified for bringing void properties back into use, while a further £100,000 is available in the 2019/20 budget.

The report, by the council’s head of property and asset management, will be presented to the Housing and Neighbourhoods Committee on January 24.

Most Read

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

King’s Lynn Town v Barwell - live match coverage

Kings Lynn Town will be hoping to celebrate when they take on Barwell at The Walks Picture: Archant

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Cyclists of all ages enjoy bike ride at first ever ParkPedal in Norwich

Thalia Silver (8), Keola Silver (10) and even teddy, were wrapped up warm on a frosty, bright morning at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists