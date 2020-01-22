Search

National award hope for council recognised for 'innovative' work

PUBLISHED: 10:03 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 22 January 2020

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

A Norfolk borough council has been shortlisted for a national award recognising its work to create more jobs, investment and drive economic growth.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has been shortlisted in the Driving Growth category of the 2020 LGC Awards, run by the Local Government Chronicle.

The recognition comes after the council was highly commended in the category last year.

In a joint statement, council leader Carl Smith and Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said: "Driving economic growth, investment and job-creation is about supporting communities and improving lives, whether that be through maximising business opportunities, regenerating our town centre and seafront, or improving housing.

"This is a top priority, embedded in the council's everyday business, and that is reflected in the fact that Great Yarmouth has now been shortlisted twice for this prestigious award.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the council teams and partners involved. Their total commitment is a credit to the council and to the communities it serves."

The shortlisting recognises the borough's innovative work with partners to support energy investment at the Enterprise Zone sites around the Outer Harbour, South Denes and Beacon Park, as well as the ongoing regeneration work in the town centre and seafront, including the new Marina Centre.

Sheila Oxtoby, chief executive, said: "Through investing proactively in the economy, developing responsive projects and working at a place-based level with partners, including New Anglia LEP and Peel Ports, the council is creating and capturing exciting opportunities for growth for our communities and businesses.

"To be shortlisted again for this exciting national recognition is a tribute to the commitment of officers and partners, and the ambition of councillors. We are pleased that the judges are impressed with the council's vision and area-based agenda. This is a team success, and I'm so proud of everyone involved."

LGC editor Nick Golding said: "The councils that have been shortlisted for an LGC Award are among the most innovative - and their innovation helps provide the best services for residents, despite local government facing ongoing financial constraint."

