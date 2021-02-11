Bin collections on coast postponed for fifth day running
- Credit: Paul Geater
Bin collections on the coast have been suspended for the fifth day running as roads remain treacherous due to freezing temperatures.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council has made the decision to hold off sending out refuse crews on Friday, January 12.
Penny Carpenter, chair of the environment committee, explained that black ice in the area was making some collection routes impassable.
She said: "The east coast has been hit particularly hard with the bad weather, and due to additional snow showers overnight, we are postponing collection.
"Please leave out your black or green bin on its normal collection day and the team will visit as soon as practically possible. We will publish a revised timetable of collection days tomorrow.
“We will be accepting additional waste alongside your black bin, providing it is securely bagged (not loose), however please don’t put out any side waste until the evening before collections resume to avoid bags being blown around or ripped open in the meantime.
"If your green bin is full and you’ve got extra recycling that you’d normally put out alongside your green bin, please keep that somewhere secure for now so it doesn’t get blown around in the high winds.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
- 2 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
- 3 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
- 4 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
- 5 Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East
- 6 Lost dog reunited with owner using live cameras and sensor cage
- 7 Traveller site near Norwich could reopen
- 8 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 9 Two crashes on same stretch of road amid black ice warning
- 10 A47 driver on mobile phone was heading from Surrey to Yarmouth
"Crews may have to drag bins off on some of the narrowest streets, so make sure your bin is numbered.”