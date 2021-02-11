Bin collections on coast postponed for fifth day running

Published: 3:57 PM February 11, 2021

Bin collections across East Suffolk and other council areas continue to be affected by the big freeze. - Credit: Paul Geater

Bin collections on the coast have been suspended for the fifth day running as roads remain treacherous due to freezing temperatures.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has made the decision to hold off sending out refuse crews on Friday, January 12.

UPDATE: The East Coast has been hit particularly hard with the bad weather and with additional snow showers and freezing temperatures last night it means the snow and ice is hanging around on the untreated roads and pavements where the crews work with their heavy vehicles. pic.twitter.com/C43qwZEf4I — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) February 11, 2021

Penny Carpenter, chair of the environment committee, explained that black ice in the area was making some collection routes impassable.

She said: "The east coast has been hit particularly hard with the bad weather, and due to additional snow showers overnight, we are postponing collection.

"Please leave out your black or green bin on its normal collection day and the team will visit as soon as practically possible. We will publish a revised timetable of collection days tomorrow.

“We will be accepting additional waste alongside your black bin, providing it is securely bagged (not loose), however please don’t put out any side waste until the evening before collections resume to avoid bags being blown around or ripped open in the meantime.

"If your green bin is full and you’ve got extra recycling that you’d normally put out alongside your green bin, please keep that somewhere secure for now so it doesn’t get blown around in the high winds.

