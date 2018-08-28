Town’s beach to receive ‘big beach clean up’ following competition success

Great Yarmouth’s beach has won a competition to receive a ‘big beach clean up’ on Tuesday.

The town’s beach was one of 15 stretches of coast in England and Wales that competed for the chance to be cleaned by Keep Britain Tidy.

Following a successful internet vote, the beach finished in the top nine entitling it to a clean up.

A spokesperson for Keep Britain Tidy said: “This is the sixth beach clean we will have done and they have all been very eye-opening.

“They really help to raise awareness of the effect we are all having on the planet. It would be great if people could turn up and help out with the clean up.”

The event will start at 11am in Marine Crescent and finish at 2pm.

Anyone who wants to help out should follow the link to sign up https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-beach-clean-north-denes-dunes-great-yarmouth-beach-tickets-51332272208.

The beach clean vote campaign is being run by Fairy, Head & Shoulders, Tesco and Keep Britain Tidy.

It says in 2017 for every 100m of UK beaches there was an average of 138 pieces of litter found.

This newspaper joined forces with the Eastern Daily Press earlier this summer to support The EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up campaign which saw hundreds of people gather at Britannia Pier to pick up rubbish.