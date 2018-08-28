Search

Advanced search

Town’s beach to receive ‘big beach clean up’ following competition success

PUBLISHED: 20:50 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:50 12 November 2018

Great Yarmouth's beach will get a clean up on Tuesday. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth's beach will get a clean up on Tuesday. Picture: James Bass

Archant

Great Yarmouth’s beach has won a competition to receive a ‘big beach clean up’ on Tuesday.

The town’s beach was one of 15 stretches of coast in England and Wales that competed for the chance to be cleaned by Keep Britain Tidy.

Following a successful internet vote, the beach finished in the top nine entitling it to a clean up.

A spokesperson for Keep Britain Tidy said: “This is the sixth beach clean we will have done and they have all been very eye-opening.

“They really help to raise awareness of the effect we are all having on the planet. It would be great if people could turn up and help out with the clean up.”

The event will start at 11am in Marine Crescent and finish at 2pm.

Anyone who wants to help out should follow the link to sign up https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-big-beach-clean-north-denes-dunes-great-yarmouth-beach-tickets-51332272208.

The beach clean vote campaign is being run by Fairy, Head & Shoulders, Tesco and Keep Britain Tidy.

It says in 2017 for every 100m of UK beaches there was an average of 138 pieces of litter found.

This newspaper joined forces with the Eastern Daily Press earlier this summer to support The EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up campaign which saw hundreds of people gather at Britannia Pier to pick up rubbish.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Art Fair East 2018 to showcase top worldwide talent from Norfolk to Dubai

London Street, Norwich Credit: Howard Temperley

Suspects as young as 10 arrested following criminal damage to property and cars in Swaffham

Station Street, Swaffham. Photo: Google

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast