Learn to make films and rap at arts festival

There are a range of fun activities at the festival in Great Yarmouth Picture: MAP Archant

Street photography, film making, rap lyric writing, street dance and graffiti workshops

will be on offer this half-term in Great Yarmouth.

The activities on October 23 and 24 are part of a free creative arts festival, designed by and for young people in Great Yarmouth, with the support of young peoples' charity MAP.

The Young@Arts Festival will take place across 11 venues in central Great Yarmouth.

Alongside live music and chill-out spaces there will be workshops that include something for everyone such as circus skills, pottery, creative writing, art, dancing, drama and learning an instrument.

The Young@Arts Festival takes place at venues across the town between 11am and

6pm and is aimed at young people aged 11-19.

All activities are free and each young person who registers will get a voucher for a free meal which they can redeem at local food outlets.

Leanne Boult, Senior Community Youth Worker, said: "There is a growing arts scene in Great Yarmouth and we want to make sure that young people have the opportunity to be included.

"We have worked with young people, local arts organisations and artists to organise this festival, featuring activities and events that interest them.

"Many of the workshops and activities are led by local artists, performers and professionals so the event will also showcase the wide range of careers on offer in the creative arts sector."

The Young@Arts Festival is fully funded by the National Lottery and the Department

for Culture Media and Sport ensuring that all activities and workshops are completely

free.

For details of the events visit www.map.uk.net/youngarts-festival