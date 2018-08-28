Search

Advanced search

Mental health and wellbeing information available at drop-in event

PUBLISHED: 13:06 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:07 25 November 2018

The event will take place at Oulton Broad Library. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The event will take place at Oulton Broad Library. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

Information, advice and guidance on mental health and wellbeing issues will be offered at an event next week.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind have arranged for a mental health and wellbeing information drop-in session to be held at Oulton Broad Library on Tuesday, November 27.

The mental health charity, which provides a range of information and services, will be offering information, advice and guidance on mental health and wellbeing issues as well as detailing adult service, carers service and young persons service between 10am and noon at Oulton Broad Library on Bridge Road.

“Come and find out what our services can offer you,” a spokesman for Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind said.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Explosion at factory causes large gas cloud

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a small explosion on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s like losing a child’ - Dog walkers join devastated grandmother to rally against dog theft

Lynne Paul, Lauren Taylor and Rita Potter preparing to march for dog theft awareness. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich

Weapons seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Explosion at factory causes large gas cloud

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a small explosion on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich

Weapons seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

‘They are becoming a nightmare’ - Shopkeepers concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

Sandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe Norton
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast