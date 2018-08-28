Mental health and wellbeing information available at drop-in event

The event will take place at Oulton Broad Library. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Information, advice and guidance on mental health and wellbeing issues will be offered at an event next week.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind have arranged for a mental health and wellbeing information drop-in session to be held at Oulton Broad Library on Tuesday, November 27.

The mental health charity, which provides a range of information and services, will be offering information, advice and guidance on mental health and wellbeing issues as well as detailing adult service, carers service and young persons service between 10am and noon at Oulton Broad Library on Bridge Road.

“Come and find out what our services can offer you,” a spokesman for Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind said.