Inquest opens into death of man found at allotments

A police car at the Fremantle Road allotments. Picture: Liz Coates Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found at allotments in Great Yarmouth.

Paul Platten, of Mill Road, died on June 29 at the age of 54.

Opening the inquest on Wednesday (September 16), assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson said the medical cause of death was hydrogen sulphide toxicity.

She said Mr Platten, who had worked as an operating department practitioner, was found at the allotments on Fremantle Road and was later identified by his partner.

At teatime on that day a fleet of emergency service vehicles descended on the scene, sparking concerns among local residents worried for their safety.

An area of the allotments was taped off with officers standing guard the following day.

Norfolk Police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The full inquest into Mr Platten’s death was adjourned until December 14 this year.