Great Yarmouth actor set to star in superhero Netflix series

An actor from Great Yarmouth is set to star in a superhero Netflix series - but credits the seaside town with launching his career.

Gregg Lowe, 33, said he makes an "explosive entry" as superhero Flaming Fists in upcoming Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy, which will arrive on our screens next year.

The former Cliff Park High School student, who also played Ink in X-Men, now splits his time between London and Canada to film screen-stealing roles - but said he owes his soaring success to Great Yarmouth.

He said: "Great Yarmouth is where it all began. I was five when I went to my first drama class here and I was six when I first went on stage at St George's Theatre. I played 'learner buttons' in a performance of Cinderella.

"Since I started performing in Great Yarmouth I haven't looked back but it will always be my roots."

Mr Lowe, who had a recurring role in ITV's Granchester, said he was inspired to pursue a career on stage and screen by a pantomime at St George's Theatre.

He said: "My mum was very creative and really encouraged my sister and I into the arts. We used to go to the theatre a lot and I remember one particular show at St George's where there were three bears on the stage. I saw the bear suits and thought 'I want to do that'."

He then left Great Yarmouth aged 16 to go to drama school Arts Educational in Chiswick, but said he loves returning to the Norfolk coast.

Mr Lowe added: "I have 250 years of family in Yarmouth so a lot of history. It feels like home to me and I like going back. I'm going back home for Christmas and the first thing I do is go for a walk on the beach and if I'm feeling brave I go in the sea. Then, of course, I get down to the market for chips and mushy peas."

Although Mr Lowe has yet to star in a Norfolk-based series, he said the region would give Hollywood bosses plenty of material.

He added: "I watched Yesterday and loads of it was filmed in Lowestoft and it looked amazing on screen. There is such a rich history across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and it is a major fishing port.

"There are definitely amazing stories to be unearthed here and compelling human stories to be told. And, what's more, all in a great setting."

Follow Gregg Lowe on Instagram @greggielowe