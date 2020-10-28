Search

Firefighters battle derelict care home blaze until early hours

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:30 28 October 2020

Firefighters battling a blaze at the former Abbeville Lodge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Chal

Firefighters battling a blaze at the former Abbeville Lodge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Chal

David Chal

Firefighters spent all night tackling a blaze at a derelict care home in Great Yarmouth.

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in a derelict care home in Great Yarmouth. Picture: SuppliedFire crews are tackling a large blaze in a derelict care home in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Eight crews were called to reports of a fire at the former Abbeville Lodge care home in the Sidegate Road area of the town at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle, Martham, Carrow, Wymondham, Loddon and Stalham, plus the aerial ladder platform, were called to the scene.

Firefighters battling a blaze at the former Abbeville Lodge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David ChalFirefighters battling a blaze at the former Abbeville Lodge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Chal

The final team left at 5.42am on Wednesday, after they were scaled back to four at 11.20pm.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they will revisit the site later in the morning.

You may also want to watch:

During the blaze, neighbours were warned to keep their doors and windows closed.

But a man who lives nearby, who did not wish to be named, said people had gathered to watch the unfolding drama along the riverside.

The building was described by another witness as boarded up and “engulfed in flames”.

A man who lives in nearby School Road said he went out into his garden for a cigarette and just could not believe the smell.

The former care home has been closed since May 2019, after the Care Quality Commission found it to be inadequate in all areas.

It had recently been subject to a planning application to demolish it and replace it with a housing development of 16 homes.

