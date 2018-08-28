Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

People treated after inhaling smoke at Great Yarmouth fire

PUBLISHED: 10:06 21 January 2019

Firefighters were called to a fire in Middlegate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to a fire in Middlegate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Two people were treated yesterday (Sunday January 21) for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Great Yarmouth.

Fire crews from the town and from Gorleston were called to an address at Middlegate at 12.41pm.

The ambulance was called at 12.52pm and two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

It had been put out by 1.11pm.

The property was ventilated and crews checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists