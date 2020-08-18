Search

Arts festival in distinctive round tower to go ahead

PUBLISHED: 13:09 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 18 August 2020

Andrews Church at Great Ryburgh. Picture: Submitted

Andrews Church at Great Ryburgh. Picture: Submitted

Social distancing measures and compulsory masks will be in place as the 17th Ryburgh Arts Festival is set to go ahead.

St. Andrew’s round tower church will host its traditional exhibition of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewellery and local history but visitors will be expected to wear masks and follow a one way system.

Attractions at the festival, taking place between August 22 and 23, include wildlife paintings by Steve Cale, Alison Henry’s unique bronze sculptures and the William Martin Building, now finished and opening its doors for the first time for a public function.

Churchwarden, Anne McPrentis, said: “Visitors will be able to admire artist Andrew Clarkson’s frieze of decorated lettering which acts as a memorial to William Martin and four other boys who in 1875 were cruelly attacked while on a children’s ward in Norwich Hospital.

“Morning coffee and afternoon teas will be served outside the building, weather permitting and with social distancing and other precautions in place.”

