Love Island star to play in charity football match for Norfolk girl

Lacey Moore with her little sister Lexi-Alayah wearing their Great Ormond Street Hospital T-shirts. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Norfolk celebrities are throwing their weight behind a charity football match in aid of the hospital which saved a young girl from the county with a dangerous heart condition.

Lexi-Alayah, who has been recieving treatment from Great Ormond Street Hospital for a serious heart condition, with her mother Bobbie Errington and sister Lacey, ahead of their annual charity football match. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Lexi-Alayah, who has been recieving treatment from Great Ormond Street Hospital for a serious heart condition, with her mother Bobbie Errington and sister Lacey, ahead of their annual charity football match. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Lexi-Alayah Moore was diagnosed with a heart murmur the day she was born.

She had her first operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) at just four months old, which saw a band put around her pulmonary artery.

Two months later a second operation took place to tighten the band and fix some of the holes in her heart caused by her conditions.

Now four, she is waiting for a third round of surgery and continues to have regular check-ups at GOSH and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Lexi-Alayah, who has been recieving treatment from Great Ormond Street Hospital for a serious heart condition, with her mother Bobbie Errington ahead of their annual charity football match. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Lexi-Alayah, who has been recieving treatment from Great Ormond Street Hospital for a serious heart condition, with her mother Bobbie Errington ahead of their annual charity football match. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

To show their thanks to GOSH, her parents Bobbie Errington and Jamie Moore from Reedham are organising a charity football match in aid of GOSH today.

Taking place at the FDC 'Field of Dreams' pitch in Bowthorpe, the first match will kick off at 12 noon and will be followed by a celebrities match at 1pm, with Love Island's Harley Judge, Norwich actor Adam Oakley and TV personality and model Zack Smith among those set to take part.

It is the fourth such event the Miss Errington and Mr Moore have organised in aid of the hospital.

Last year's charity match had a fundraising goal of £5,000.

So far the Just Giving page set up for Lexi has raised just over £9,000 for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

Speaking ahead of last year's football match, Miss Errington, 26, said: “Knowing that our daughter had all these problems was a shock but knew we had to stay strong and help her through this.

“Over the last three years as a family it's been very stressful and hard but we all keep strong to help Lexi-Alayah get through.

“She has an older sister, Laci-Mai, who she plays with and learns lots from.

“We can never say thank you to the hospital enough for what they have done to help our daughter and for what they do. They have amazing surgeons, doctors and nurses.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lexi-alayah.