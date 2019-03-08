Crowds flock to riverside for 10th Great Norwich Duck Race

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2019 from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Thousands of people - and thousands of ducks - flocked to the riverside in Norwich for a special charity challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vaughan Thomas, Lord Mayor of Norwich, and Dr Marian Prinsley, Sheriff of Norwich release the ducks at the Great Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Vaughan Thomas, Lord Mayor of Norwich, and Dr Marian Prinsley, Sheriff of Norwich release the ducks at the Great Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Great Norwich Duck Race, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, drew huge crowds to Riverside on Sunday afternoon as part of the Lord Mayor's Celebrations.

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2019 from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Great Norwich Duck Race 2019 from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

En masse the rubber ducks took to the water for the race from Lady Julian Bridge to Millennium Bridge, with people lining the pathways, bridges and steps to watch the action.

The Great Norwich Duck Race 2019 from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Great Norwich Duck Race 2019 from the Lady Julian Bridge. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

Organisers were hoping to get a record-breaking 10,000 ducks in this year's race and doubled the prize money to celebrate the event's anniversary.

As well as the race there was family entertainment through the afternoon including musical acts and children's activities.

The event is organised by the 1st Norwich Sea Scout Group. Profits will got to support local Scout groups and a donation will be made to the Lord Mayor's chosen charity.

The duck race rounded off a weekend of celebratory events including the Lord Mayor's Procession and the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, which also celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.