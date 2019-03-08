Crowds flock to riverside for 10th Great Norwich Duck Race
PUBLISHED: 17:19 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 07 July 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Thousands of people - and thousands of ducks - flocked to the riverside in Norwich for a special charity challenge.
The Great Norwich Duck Race, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, drew huge crowds to Riverside on Sunday afternoon as part of the Lord Mayor's Celebrations.
En masse the rubber ducks took to the water for the race from Lady Julian Bridge to Millennium Bridge, with people lining the pathways, bridges and steps to watch the action.
You may also want to watch:
Organisers were hoping to get a record-breaking 10,000 ducks in this year's race and doubled the prize money to celebrate the event's anniversary.
As well as the race there was family entertainment through the afternoon including musical acts and children's activities.
The event is organised by the 1st Norwich Sea Scout Group. Profits will got to support local Scout groups and a donation will be made to the Lord Mayor's chosen charity.
The duck race rounded off a weekend of celebratory events including the Lord Mayor's Procession and the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, which also celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.