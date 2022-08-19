Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village

The village pond at Great Massingham, which has started to fill again after recent rain, although water levels remain low - Credit: Chris Bishop

Just days ago, it was a bone dry expanse of cracked mud. Now the downpours have started to restore a picturesque village pond to its former glory.

Great Massingham's reed-lined pond is the focal point of the picturesque village, reflecting its skyline in the summer sun.

The pond dried out completely during the heatwave - Credit: Andrew Waddison

But during the heatwave, it dried out completely. Villagers rescued fish and took them to a nearby pond, but the ducks that the village's Dabbling Duck pub are named after still don't have enough depth of water to dabble.

Ant Robinson, who has lived next to the pond with his wife Jeanne for almost 50 years said it had dried up during previous hot summers. The couple believe the pond needs dredging.

Villagers shovel silt from the pond at Great Massingham in an undated photo - Credit: Supplied by Massingham Historical Society

"I've seen it dug out once with a digger," said Mr Robinson. "All the dross that runs down the road runs into it."

Massingham Historical Society's collection includes a picture of villagers pitching in to shovel out silt, before it was taken away on horse carts.

Noah Robinson on the dried-up bed of the village pond at Great Massingham - Credit: Ant Robinson

Mrs Robinson, who chairs the society, said her five-year-old grandson Noah had unearthed a few pieces of history during a treasure hunt on the dried-up bed of the pond.

"He found a dinner plate, he found beer bottles and he found a pint glass from the Dabbling Duck celebrating their beer festival," she said.