Firefighters, police and ambulance crews attend crash on rural road
PUBLISHED: 11:15 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 13 December 2019
Archant
Emergency services have been called following a crash in Great Massingham.
Police were called to the Castle Acre Road area, near the junction on the B1145, at 9.35am on Friday, December 13.
An ambulance crew from the East of England Ambulance Service are currently on scene, as well as firefighters from King's Lynn North and South.
The extent of any injuries are currently unknown.
