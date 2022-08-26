Dredging under way to remove silt from village pond

Dredging work has began on the village pond at Great Massingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A silted-up pond which dried out in the drought is being dredged to restore it to its former glory.

The picturesque pit, in the middle of Great Massingham, became a sea of mud during the heatwave. It has since been replenished by recent rains.

Neighbours said they believed silt had only been removed from the pond once in 50 years.

Now an operation is under way to remove decades of mud.

A conservation group - Friends of Scotsman's Pit Massingham - cares for the village's other main pond, named after a whisky magnate who once lived on its banks.

It hopes to see improvements to all of the ponds in the village.

Bob Bone said on its Facebook page: "The partial desilting of the Post Office Pit is a great start. This will act as a small flood plain and hold back water that in the past has flooded Weasenham Road.

"When the biodiversity pond is also done there will be a free run to allow the water to flow along Weasenham Road.

"The free running of water between the Ponds and Pits has always been a top priority for FOSPM."