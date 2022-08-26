Dredging under way to remove silt from village pond
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A silted-up pond which dried out in the drought is being dredged to restore it to its former glory.
The picturesque pit, in the middle of Great Massingham, became a sea of mud during the heatwave. It has since been replenished by recent rains.
Neighbours said they believed silt had only been removed from the pond once in 50 years.
Now an operation is under way to remove decades of mud.
A conservation group - Friends of Scotsman's Pit Massingham - cares for the village's other main pond, named after a whisky magnate who once lived on its banks.
It hopes to see improvements to all of the ponds in the village.
Bob Bone said on its Facebook page: "The partial desilting of the Post Office Pit is a great start. This will act as a small flood plain and hold back water that in the past has flooded Weasenham Road.
Most Read
- 1 Soap star runs fitness classes for charity after settling into Norfolk home
- 2 GCSE results live 2022: Full list of Norfolk and Waveney grades
- 3 Town centre Tesco store reopens after closing due to flooding
- 4 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
- 5 How to keep spiders out of your house as they invade for mating season
- 6 Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney
- 7 Driver crashes into drainage ditch after attempting to exit closed car park
- 8 Red Arrows diverted from Norwich due to bad weather
- 9 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 10 Norfolk hotel named among best in UK for a dog-friendly holiday
"When the biodiversity pond is also done there will be a free run to allow the water to flow along Weasenham Road.
"The free running of water between the Ponds and Pits has always been a top priority for FOSPM."