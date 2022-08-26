News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dredging under way to remove silt from village pond

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM August 26, 2022
Massingham

Dredging work has began on the village pond at Great Massingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A silted-up pond which dried out in the drought is being dredged to restore it to its former glory.

The picturesque pit, in the middle of Great Massingham, became a sea of mud during the heatwave. It has since been replenished by recent rains.

Massingham pond

The pond dried out completely during the heatwave - Credit: Andrew Waddison

Neighbours said they believed silt had only been removed from the pond once in 50 years.

Now an operation is under way to remove decades of mud.

A conservation group - Friends of Scotsman's Pit Massingham - cares for the village's other main pond, named after a whisky magnate who once lived on its banks.

Massingham

Work is under way to clear silt from the pond at Great Massingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

It hopes to see improvements to all of the ponds in the village.

Bob Bone said on its Facebook page: "The partial desilting of the Post Office Pit is a great start. This will act as a small flood plain and hold back water that in the past has flooded Weasenham Road.

Massingham pond

Villagers have been calling for the pond at Great Massingham to be dredged - Credit: Chris Bishop

"When the biodiversity pond is also done there will be a free run to allow the water to flow along Weasenham Road.

"The free running of water between the Ponds and Pits has always been a top priority for FOSPM."

