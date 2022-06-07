Village revives bizarre Victorian ritual to mark Jubilee

People in Hockham celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by turning over a large stone on the village green. - Credit: Pat Grant

While others held street parties or lit beacons, villagers in Great Hockham had a rather more unusual way of marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Locals there revived a tradition which started during Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee... of flipping over a huge two tonne stone on the village green.

Eight men took around two hours to complete the arduous task, which is completed to mark major royal, national or local occasions.

The boulder is made of calcareous sandstone and is thought to date back to the Ice Age.

It was found under a mile away from its current site in the 1880s by a local farmer and dragged to the Hockham Green with two horses.

Then came the custom of the stone turning, which first began in 1887, to mark Queen Victoria's 50 years on the throne.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in May 1854. (PA) - Credit: PA

It has since been repeated on other special occasions, including Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, in 1995, on the 50th anniversary of VE Day, at the Millennium, and for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.

In 2008, the Spilsby sandstone boulder was turned to celebrate Hockham Woods being saved from quarrying, and then again, in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee.

This month's turning was the 12th, in the tradition's 135 year history.

It took place last Thursday - the first day of the Jubilee bank holiday - and saw around 250 watch, as the eight local men struggled with the task.

Around 250 people gathered on the village green to watch the Hockham stone be turned for the Jubilee - Credit: Pat Grant

The group used chocks of wood, large levers and "lot of pondering and brute force" to flip the stone over.

Chris Garrod, clerk at Great Hockham Parish Council, said the tradition is something members are "incredibly proud of".

"The villagers turned out in force to watch the spectacle", he said.

"It's known as a glacial erratic, is full of fossils and one of several found across the country, deposited in a previous ice age.

"Its turning is likely a nationally unique event."

Mr Garrod added that a time capsule had been placed under the stone to mark previous royal events and included a Ukrainian flag and a Covid test kit as "memories of more recent times".

Eight men of the parish turned the Hockham stone - Credit: Pat Grant

Villagers also took part in a loyal toast in celebration of the day.





The Hockham Hornfair

Great Hockham also celebrated its 750th anniversary of its Hornfair on Sunday, June 5.

The origin of the fair dates from a charter granted in 1272 by Henry lll, with the annual event itself described as a 'traditional old school fete'.

Its 2022 event saw a number of local stalls take to the village green and the Hockham Horns placed on the historic stone.

The Hockham horns sitting on the Hockham stone - Credit: Pat Grant

Activities and entertainment also took place, including maypole and molly dancing.

Mr Garrod said: "The Dad’s Army platoon unveiled the recently refurbished village sign, which looks stunning.

"The events on the green ended with God Save the Queen, in appropriate Jubilee style.

"The Hornfair 750 beer flowed, the village celebrated and at around 8pm, as the organisers retired for a well earned drink, there was an exceedingly loud version of Sweet Caroline that shook the very foundations of the Hockham Eagle.

"It ended a weekend of joyful celebration."

Hockham village sign - Credit: Pat Grant



