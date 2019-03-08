Search

Norfolk garden designer wins TV gardening show

PUBLISHED: 11:09 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 07 August 2019

Tamara (right) and her design partner Kate (left) won Channel 5's Great Gardening Challenge. Photo: Moritz Schmittat/Crackit productions

Crackit Productions

A Norfolk-based garden designer has been announced as the winner of Channel 5's Great Gardening Challenge.

Left to right - Mark Gregory, Carol Klein, Nicki Chapman and Diarmuid Gavin. Photo: Moritz Schmittat/ Channel 5Left to right - Mark Gregory, Carol Klein, Nicki Chapman and Diarmuid Gavin. Photo: Moritz Schmittat/ Channel 5

Tamara Bridge, from Great Dunham, and her Bristol-based design partner Kate Savill triumphed over seven other pairs of professional garden designers in the six-part programme.

Presented by Nicki Chapman and Diarmuid Gavin, the challenge of the show was to transform under-used and un-loved spaces into gardens, to enhance the lives of those around them.

In a high-pressure competition, Tamara and Kate were responsible for creating three gardens, each within a 48-hour period, including gardens at the Norris Green Park in Liverpool, Glenfield Hospital in Leicester and a one-off garden at RHS Garden Wisley for the final.

The gardens were judged by Carol Klein and Mark Gregory who said Tamara and Kate "delivered in spades".

The winning garden in Channel 5's Great Gardening Challenge. Photo: Crackit Productions/Channel 5The winning garden in Channel 5's Great Gardening Challenge. Photo: Crackit Productions/Channel 5

Tamara said: "The Great Gardening Challenge was a fantastic opportunity for Kate and me to work together on a variety of amazing community-led gardens that really enhanced our belief in the power of plants.

"Having tight budgets for each leg of the competition allowed us to indulge our love of creating spaces that are reliant on the atmosphere that only plants can give."

Tamara and Kate are no strangers to garden design competitions and the pair met as fellow finalists in the RHS Young Designer of the Year - a national competition that gives accomplished young designers the opportunity to make their debut at a RHS Show.

The competition saw both designers win gold medals for their gardens and Tamara announced as the overall winner.

On their Great Gardening Challenge win, judge Carol Klein said: "Kate and Tamara's talent and determination from day one was clear to us all.

"Even through the mud and mire of the final, they turned their thoroughly planned designs and beautiful plantings into triumphant reality."

Mark Gregory added: "Kate and Tamara showed true professionalism and built three stunning gardens.

"It was my pleasure to judge all of these amazing gardens, and I am delighted their grit and determination paid off for them."

Norfolk garden designer wins TV gardening show

