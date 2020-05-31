Search

Advanced search

Great British Sewing Bee accolade for Norfolk woman’s mask-making efforts

PUBLISHED: 12:12 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 31 May 2020

Celebrity tailor Patrick Grant with fellow Great British Sewing Bee judge Esme Young. Photo: BBC/LOVE PRODUCTIONS/CHARLOTTE MEDICOTT

Celebrity tailor Patrick Grant with fellow Great British Sewing Bee judge Esme Young. Photo: BBC/LOVE PRODUCTIONS/CHARLOTTE MEDICOTT

Archant

A north Norfolk seamstress whose stitching skills have seen her run up more than 1,000 fabric masks has been praised by Great British Sewing Bee heart-throb Patrick Grant, who has promised she will be in line for “hugs” once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Staff at Carlton Hall residential village wearing PPE made by Sheringham seamstress Debbie Gooden. Photo: contributedStaff at Carlton Hall residential village wearing PPE made by Sheringham seamstress Debbie Gooden. Photo: contributed

Deborah Gooden, from Sheringham, came up with the idea of making masks as a way of keeping busy, after being furloughed from her job making home furnishing at Lisa Dawson Interiors, at Aylsham.

“It was shortly after the lockdown was announced that I saw an appeal by a nurse online; I started and I just kept going,” the grandmother-of-two explained.

Tweet from Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant praising the efforts of Sheringham seamstress Debbie Gooden. Photo: contributedTweet from Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant praising the efforts of Sheringham seamstress Debbie Gooden. Photo: contributed

Now, 1350 masks later, Mrs Gooden, who said she was inspired by her daughter Sheryl, a nurse, is celebrating raising more than £700 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and having her efforts praised on Twitter by celebrity tailor Patrick Grant, who is a judge on the hit BBC2 show, The Great British Sewing Bee.

You may also want to watch:

After being informed of Mrs Gooden’s mask-making feat by one of her ‘customers’ the Savile Row fashion designer, whose staff have made more than 100,000 items of PPE for the NHS, tweeted: “You are AMAZING, there are hugs coming your way when this is over.”

“I am a fan of the show, so it was really nice and very encouraging to hear from Patrick,” Mrs Gooden, 53, said. “At the beginning, making masks gave me something to do and, especially as they were then very difficult to get hold of, it was nice to feel like I could help - although I certainly didn’t think I’d still be going nine weeks later.”

Tweet from Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant praising the efforts of Sheringham seamstress Debbie Gooden. Photo: contributedTweet from Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant praising the efforts of Sheringham seamstress Debbie Gooden. Photo: contributed

As well as making masks in cotton fabrics featuring stars, flowers, hippos and geese, she has produced black masks for police officers and 24 isolation gowns for staff caring for elderly patients at Lowestoft residential village Carlton Hall.

Buying 10 metres of fabric at a time out of her own pocket, Mrs Gooden, who has also received donations of materials from local businesses and craft groups, spends her mornings sitting at her sewing machine and her afternoons dealing with orders and packing up and sending out masks, which she offers at a suggested donation of £1 each.

Debbie Gooden, who has more than1,000 fabric masks, raising more than £700 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: contributedDebbie Gooden, who has more than1,000 fabric masks, raising more than £700 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: contributed

“It is quite time-consuming, and I think my husband is getting a bit fed up,” she said. “But both my mum and my step-father have struggled with cancer, so it feels really good to think that I have helped in some way.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown easing announced for 2.2m vulnerable ‘shielders’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced lockdown easing for 2.2m coronavirus 'shielders'. Pic: Andrew Parsons

Child among five rescued after search for group lost on Norfolk marshes

A group had to be rescued after getting lost on Morston Marshes. Pic: Mike Page

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Dancing on streets as compromise means DJ’s coronavirus lockdown sets continue

Neighbours and Thorpe Marriott residents dance in the street as DJ Mick Laney is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Visitors flock to beach as more fine weather expected for Sunday

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Visitors flock to beach as more fine weather expected for Sunday

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Child among five rescued after search for group lost on Norfolk marshes

A group had to be rescued after getting lost on Morston Marshes. Pic: Mike Page

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Ormesby before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24