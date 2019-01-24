Norwich’s final Great British Beer Festival Winter gets under way next month

The last-ever Great British Beer Festival Winter to take place in Norwich gets under way next month.

The event takes place at St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Hall, and features a huge selection of beers, ales and ciders.

The Norwich and Norfolk branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said 2019 will be the last time to catch the festival in the city.

After this year’s event, it will move to another location in the UK - as it does every three years.

Local pubs will also be getting involved, with organised pub crawls and treasure trails, special events, competitions, and featured brewers.

The festival takes place from February 19 to 23 and opens with a preview evening for CAMRA members only.

Entrance is cash-only on the door, but is free to CAMRA members. It is open all-day from midday, Wednesday to Saturday.

Visit winter.gbbfw.org for more information.