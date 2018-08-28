Trains to Cromer cancelled for second time this week
PUBLISHED: 07:16 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 07 February 2019
Archant Norfolk 2015
Some trains in north Norfolk have been brought to a halt by signalling problems.
The lines were blocked between Hoveton and Wroxham and Cromer due to a fault with the signalling system, meaning no services were able to get to Cromer.
Network Rail engineers at the affected site had rectified the fault by around 7.45am and the lines have now reopened.
Greater Anglia said on Twitter that it was working to restore a normal service “as soon as possible”, but services running to and from the stations could be cancelled or delayed or revised. Disruption expected until about 10am.
Local bus routes X44, X40, and 5 are accepting Greater Anglia tickets.
It is the second time this week that trains to Cromer have been suspended after a signalling fault on the line on Tuesday halted early morning trains. Replacement bus services were drafted in to travel between Sheringham, Cromer and North Walsham.