Trains to Cromer cancelled for second time this week

Trains are unable to get to Cromer due to signalling problems, Greater Anglia said. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2015

Some trains in north Norfolk have been brought to a halt by signalling problems.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The lines were blocked between Hoveton and Wroxham and Cromer due to a fault with the signalling system, meaning no services were able to get to Cromer.

Network Rail engineers at the affected site had rectified the fault by around 7.45am and the lines have now reopened.

Greater Anglia said on Twitter that it was working to restore a normal service “as soon as possible”, but services running to and from the stations could be cancelled or delayed or revised. Disruption expected until about 10am.

Local bus routes X44, X40, and 5 are accepting Greater Anglia tickets.

It is the second time this week that trains to Cromer have been suspended after a signalling fault on the line on Tuesday halted early morning trains. Replacement bus services were drafted in to travel between Sheringham, Cromer and North Walsham.