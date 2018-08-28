Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Trains to Cromer cancelled for second time this week

PUBLISHED: 07:16 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 07 February 2019

Trains are unable to get to Cromer due to signalling problems, Greater Anglia said. Picture: Archant

Trains are unable to get to Cromer due to signalling problems, Greater Anglia said. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2015

Some trains in north Norfolk have been brought to a halt by signalling problems.

The lines were blocked between Hoveton and Wroxham and Cromer due to a fault with the signalling system, meaning no services were able to get to Cromer.

Network Rail engineers at the affected site had rectified the fault by around 7.45am and the lines have now reopened.

Greater Anglia said on Twitter that it was working to restore a normal service “as soon as possible”, but services running to and from the stations could be cancelled or delayed or revised. Disruption expected until about 10am.

Local bus routes X44, X40, and 5 are accepting Greater Anglia tickets.

It is the second time this week that trains to Cromer have been suspended after a signalling fault on the line on Tuesday halted early morning trains. Replacement bus services were drafted in to travel between Sheringham, Cromer and North Walsham.

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Norfolk battered by strong winds – with more on the way

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire.

Police officers kicked in the legs while arresting drunk woman for alleged GBH

Langham's village sign. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

People in Cromer without water after possible leak

The areas of Cromer which have been affected by a water supply problem. Picture: Anglian Water

Horsford firm looks to build new units on existing site

A firm specialising in timber-framed buildings wants to build three new units on its site in Horsford. Photo: Google

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Watch: The moment top comedian Stephen Amos called fan out of audience to close show

Local comedian, Josh Ryan, after his suprise act (even to himself) at Stephen K Amos' show Bouquets and Brickbats at the Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists