Search

Advanced search

Fire crews tackle grassland blaze

PUBLISHED: 12:47 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 16 April 2020

Firefighters were called out following a blaze on grassland at the bottom of Links Hill near Corton Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Kaspar Goddard

Firefighters were called out following a blaze on grassland at the bottom of Links Hill near Corton Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Kaspar Goddard

Archant

Firefighters were called out following a blaze on grassland.

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from north Lowestoft fire station were alerted following reports of a “fire in the open” at the bottom of Links Hill near Corton Road in Lowestoft.

With an area of undergrowth – measuring around 10m x 8m – on North Denes ablaze, firefighters were called out at 9.54am.

A brigade spokesman said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire in the open at the bottom of Links Hill near Corton Road.

“Three crews from Lowestoft attended the incident and found a section of undergrowth that was well alight – measuring approximately 10 metres by 8 metres. “Due to the nature of the terrain, the Unimog all-terrain vehicle was used.”

With the blaze soon dealt with, the scene was cleared at 11.17am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

“It’s just so devastating” - OPEN chief speaks of heartache after charity and venue closes

OPEN Youth Trust chief executive Laura Rycroft. Picture: Jordan Hudson/OPEN Norwich

Families getting first choice school for their child highest in five years - but 600 pupils miss out

Primary school admissions for 2020 are being announced on April 16. Picture: Getty Images

Prince William opens second coronavirus hospital via videolink from Norfolk

Prince William speaks via videolink from Anmer Hall in Norfolk as he officially opens the secnd NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire
Drive 24