Fire crews tackle grassland blaze
PUBLISHED: 12:47 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 16 April 2020
Firefighters were called out following a blaze on grassland.
Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from north Lowestoft fire station were alerted following reports of a “fire in the open” at the bottom of Links Hill near Corton Road in Lowestoft.
With an area of undergrowth – measuring around 10m x 8m – on North Denes ablaze, firefighters were called out at 9.54am.
A brigade spokesman said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire in the open at the bottom of Links Hill near Corton Road.
“Three crews from Lowestoft attended the incident and found a section of undergrowth that was well alight – measuring approximately 10 metres by 8 metres. “Due to the nature of the terrain, the Unimog all-terrain vehicle was used.”
With the blaze soon dealt with, the scene was cleared at 11.17am.
