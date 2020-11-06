Council reveals £6m support package to help businesses through lockdown

A £6m support package has been launched in a bid to help businesses through lockdown.

Breckland Council is rolling out a support package totalling in excess of £6m to help businesses thrive and individuals adapt to the pandemic jobs market.

The programme brings together locally-designed and funded activities, alongside nationally-funded lockdown business grants.

Under the new Local Restrictions Support Grant, eligible businesses which have had to close during the second national lockdown will be able to claim a one-off grant of up to £3,000.

There will also be help for small high street businesses to improve their online presence. Free employability advice for those who have lost their jobs will also be provided.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: “We’ve been working closely with businesses of all sizes throughout the pandemic and they’ve shown incredible resilience.

“However, we’re not being complacent and recognise that further challenges lie ahead. This significant programme of funding will help future-proof our businesses and support people back into work locally.”

The £6m package includes:

•Lockdown Grants – of up to £3,000 for businesses which have had to close.

•Employability support - free employability advice and support, in the form of 1-to-1 and group sessions, delivered online.

•New business grants - of up to £10,000, along with access to expert advice and support.

•High Street Start Out - access to funding and advice to help make a start-up viable.

•Digital support for Businesses - access to expert training and advice, as well as small grants to help buy in new technology, launch a website, or improve existing digital presence and advertising.

•Hospitality & Leisure Grants – for businesses looking to expand or adapt their offer to reach more customers under social distancing rules.

•Local advice and guidance – access to local business advisors, signposting to the latest advice, guidance, support, and toolkits relevant to Breckland businesses.

Part of the funding was given the green light on Thursday, November 5, at a meeting of Breckland’s full council.

Members voted to accept £583,572 from the Norfolk Strategic Fund, a pot which was established in June to support regional economic activity. The remaining money for the £6m package will come from existing resources and central Government.

To find out more and submit an application visit Breckland Council’s website, www.breckland.gov.uk/businesssupport.