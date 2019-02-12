Search

Thousands in grants for round tower churches

PUBLISHED: 22:05 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 02 March 2019

Tuttington Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tuttington Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Five grants worth £12,000 have been made towards repairs of East Anglia’s distinctive round tower churches.

The Round Tower Churches Society has awarded £4,000 to St Peter’s, Haveringland, near Norwich, which needs to raise £19,000 for repairs, £4,000 to St Mary’s, Brome, towards the £20,000 cost of repairing the tower roof.

The society is giving an extra £1,000 to St Margaret’s Church, Syleham, £2,000 to St Peter & St Paul Church at Tuttington, near Aylsham, plus another £1,000 to St Mary’s, Burnham Deepdale.

Stuart Bowell, chairman, said: “We’re in a position where we could make some further grants to help some round tower churches meet the challenge of raising funds to carry out vital repairs.”

He will report further at the society’s annual meeting at Weybread on Saturday May 11. To find out more, have a look at www.roundtowers.org.uk.

