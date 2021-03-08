News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Up to £2,000 for hospitality businesses unable to open at Easter

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:39 PM March 8, 2021   
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation according to a House of Lords report Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Seasonal hospitality businesses whose hopes of opening at Easter have been dashed can now apply for a new grant to help tide them over.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is asking eligible seasonal hospitality companies to apply for the £1000 and £2000 grants via their website

On top of this, the additional restriction grants scheme (ARG) has been extended. The council, as part of the package, is offering £2,000 to companies who pay business rates and must remain closed, and £1,000 to those who do not pay business rates and must remain closed.

A local restrictions support grant (LRSG) is also available for non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities and hospitality businesses who must keep their doors shut for the foreseeable.

These grants are from £2,096 to £4,714 depending on the rateable value of the business.

The council has asked that people who have already successfully applied for these grants do not apply again as the payments will be automatic.



Coronavirus

