Search

Advanced search

Newsreader Huw Edwards praises work to restore historic church

PUBLISHED: 10:56 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 16 December 2019

A temporary roof has been placed on Church of All Saints in Old Buckenham which is also on the at risk register but is undergoing renovation and re-thatching. Picture: Ron Brewer

A temporary roof has been placed on Church of All Saints in Old Buckenham which is also on the at risk register but is undergoing renovation and re-thatching. Picture: Ron Brewer

Ron Brewer

A much-loved Norfolk church is to share in a £523,000 funding payout from the National Churches Trust.

The £10,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant will help fund roof repairs at the All Saints church in Old Buckenham, making the church watertight and preserving its historic fabric.

The history of All Saints reaches back over 1,000 years. The Grade I listed building has been assessed by Historic England as 'at risk' because of the state of its roof.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, who is vice president of the National Churches Trust, said: "I'm delighted that the All Saints is being helped with a £10,000 grant.

"The work on the roof repairs which will help secure the future of this historic building for future generations and help to remove it from the 'At Risk Register'."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Replacing historic church roof gets £100k lottery funding

Earlier this year a project to repair and thatch the roof and celebrate the history of the church has been awarded almost £100,000 in lottery funding. The village's 'Raise the Roof' project began in 2016 and after two years of local fundraising enough was raised to replace the thatch on the chancel roof.

The funds from the National Lottery Heritage Fund enabled replacement of the decayed thatched roof on the nave as well as a project involving a range of activities designed to engage the local community with the heritage of the church, its history and its role in the life of the village.

As well as having an active congregation at weekly services of worship, the church is used by the schools for special services and for occasional events such as concerts throughout the year. The building is open during daylight hours every day for visitors.

Francis Darrah, Churchwarden at All Saints said: "We are very grateful to the National Churches Trust for their generous grant which, when added to a significant grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and our own energetic fundraising, will enable us to complete our project and replace the thatch on the church roof.

"When a church roof fails, the whole building is put at risk!

"This will not be the case at All Saints, Old Buckenham and it will continue to both serve and inspire us and also future generations."

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Six things you might have missed from City’s encouraging draw at Leicester

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi holds off Todd Cantwell during Norwich City's 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Boys aged 13 and 14 charged after Norwich knife-point robbery

Three people were arrested after a knifepoint robbery at Rosary Road Convenience Store Photo: Daniel Moxon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists