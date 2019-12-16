Newsreader Huw Edwards praises work to restore historic church

A temporary roof has been placed on Church of All Saints in Old Buckenham which is also on the at risk register but is undergoing renovation and re-thatching. Picture: Ron Brewer Ron Brewer

A much-loved Norfolk church is to share in a £523,000 funding payout from the National Churches Trust.

The £10,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant will help fund roof repairs at the All Saints church in Old Buckenham, making the church watertight and preserving its historic fabric.

The history of All Saints reaches back over 1,000 years. The Grade I listed building has been assessed by Historic England as 'at risk' because of the state of its roof.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, who is vice president of the National Churches Trust, said: "I'm delighted that the All Saints is being helped with a £10,000 grant.

"The work on the roof repairs which will help secure the future of this historic building for future generations and help to remove it from the 'At Risk Register'."

Earlier this year a project to repair and thatch the roof and celebrate the history of the church has been awarded almost £100,000 in lottery funding. The village's 'Raise the Roof' project began in 2016 and after two years of local fundraising enough was raised to replace the thatch on the chancel roof.

The funds from the National Lottery Heritage Fund enabled replacement of the decayed thatched roof on the nave as well as a project involving a range of activities designed to engage the local community with the heritage of the church, its history and its role in the life of the village.

As well as having an active congregation at weekly services of worship, the church is used by the schools for special services and for occasional events such as concerts throughout the year. The building is open during daylight hours every day for visitors.

Francis Darrah, Churchwarden at All Saints said: "We are very grateful to the National Churches Trust for their generous grant which, when added to a significant grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and our own energetic fundraising, will enable us to complete our project and replace the thatch on the church roof.

"When a church roof fails, the whole building is put at risk!

"This will not be the case at All Saints, Old Buckenham and it will continue to both serve and inspire us and also future generations."