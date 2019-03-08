Grant Holt says he will return to wrestle next year at Fightnight 4

The Frightmare Wrestling show at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norwich City legend has vowed to return to the wrestling ring after appearing with two WWE legends.

Former Norwich striker Grant Holt returned to Carrow Road to fight at the World Association of Wrestling's (WAW) Fightmare 3 alongside the Knight family.

Holt made 154 appearances for the Canaries between 2009 and 2013, scoring 68 goals. He was part of the squad that saw City promoted from League One to the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

He appeared as part of a triple-tag-team alongside famous former WWE wrestlers Billy Gunn and René Duprée to take on Koss Industries.

After beating them silly he was joined on stage by Roy and Zak Knight who invited him to become part of the Hooligans, the name of their tag team group.

Holt joked that he had just spent 12 months training and six months organising the event but promised he would return to the ring next year at Fightmare 4.

Holt said to the crowd: "All of this wouldn't have happened without all of you coming here.

"Whenever I get in the ring there are also people wanting to beat me up but being in the ring with Billy Gunn and René Duprée was a dream come true."

The first Fightmare event was in 2001 and saw 2,000 fans pack Norwich Sport Village.

The second was held in Lowestoft in 2007 showcasing some of the UK's top wrestling talents.

A highlight of the event was a fight between Roy Knight and his son Ricky Knight Junior where the latter became the youngest every champion.

The pair gave a special message to founding member Ricky Knight Senior thanking him for all his work and devotion.

Zak Knight opened the event returning from injury to fight Tony Knight but he had to end the fight due to injuring his back.

Zak Knight said: "Everyone who has come here, you have made my dream come true of wrestling at Carrow Road.

"Ever since we started we wanted to perform at Carrow Road, in our own city."

Fightmare 3 was promoted and presented by legendary wrestler Mick Foley who is known for his alter ego Mankind.

