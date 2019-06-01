Search

Grant Holt prepares to enter wrestling ring at Carrow Road

01 June, 2019 - 07:00
Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Norwich City legend is preparing to swap the pitch for the ring as he appears in his first major wrestling event.

Three 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThree 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grant Holt made 154 appearances for the Canaries between 2009 and 2013, scoring 68 goals. He was part of the squad that saw City promoted from League One to the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

But on Sunday, he will be stepping into the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) ring to take part in Fightmare 3 alongside the Knight family.

The former City striker said his return to Carrow Road would be "phenomenal".

"It's come around so quickly," Holt said, "when it came around as an idea eight months, okay, I didn't think it would be this quick but I'm absolutely delighted with the response we've had.

Grant Holt and his opponent Brad O'Brien during their wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGrant Holt and his opponent Brad O'Brien during their wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"3,700 for a wrestling event in Norwich is phenomenal. Tickets are still available, the sun is going to be shining, it'll be a great event, we've got four hours of wrestling, music, it's going to be like a party atmosphere.

"Whether you like it or not, where's going to be better? Drinking beer, 28 degrees, Carrow Road in the sun, what better place is there to be?"

The Knight family have recently been immortalised in Dwayne Johnson's film Fighting With My Family, which follows WWE wrestler Paige, Saraya-Jade Bevis from the Knight family, rise through the ranks to become women's world champion.

Grant Holt and his opponent Brad O'Brien during their wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGrant Holt and his opponent Brad O'Brien during their wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This will be Holt's first appearance at a major show where he is on the bill. He has made appearances during the WAW 40-man rumble where he was a surprise last entry before taking the title having appeared on BT Sport in the morning.

He has also wrestled in a singles match against Brad O'Brien, which he won by default after his opponent was disqualified after three wrestlers ran out to give Holt a beating.

The first Fightmare event was in 2001 and saw 2,000 fans pack Norwich Sport Village. The second was held in Lowestoft in 2007 showcasing some of the UK's top wrestling talents.

For more information go to www.fightmare.co.uk

