WATCH: All the best action as Grant Holt wins his singles wrestling debut

PUBLISHED: 10:59 23 December 2018

Grant Holt with rising wrestling star Ricky Knight Jr. Holt makes his wrestling singles debut on Saturday December 22 at Epic Studios, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Grant Holt with rising wrestling star Ricky Knight Jr. Holt makes his wrestling singles debut on Saturday December 22 at Epic Studios, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Norwich City legend Grant Holt body-slammed his way to victory in his first singles wrestling match in Norwich.

The former Canaries centre forward won by default after his opponent, Brad O’Brien, was disqualified when a trio of other wrestlers stormed the ring and gave Holt some punishment.

The 37-year-old treated the crowd to some spectacular moves before being carried out of the ring by WAW promoters at the end of the fight after being ‘badly hurt’.

He headed into the ring at Epic Studios on Saturday as part of the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ event.

The ex-striker already had a taste of success after winning the WAW 40-man rumble earlier this year.

Before the fight, Mr Holt said: “My opponent is a fantastic wrestler, he’s got some fantastic moves that he pulls out of from nowhere, you have to very vigilant about where you are in the ring.

“Once I got the opportunity, that was it, I had to do it! I’m really enjoying it.”

Zak Knight, wrestler and co-owner of WAW, said: “He [Grant Holt] met the family had a 10-minute session in the ring and loved it.

“From there he has won the 40 man memorial trophy and is set to make his singles debut.”

The former Canaries striker is due to get back in the ring next June.

