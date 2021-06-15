Young footballers boosted by YouTuber JaackMaate and Grant Holt

Published: 4:42 PM June 15, 2021

Youtuber JaackMaate and former Norwich City star Grant Holt are helping a group of young footballers who are keen to showcase their skills in tournaments in the United States.

The young people are students at Dereham Education and Soccer Academy (DESA), studying for a BTEC Extended Diploma in Sporting Excellence and Performance.

Some of the young footballers at Dereham Education and Soccer Academy (DESA). - Credit: Mark Towers

A partnership between Dereham Sixth Form College and Dereham Town Football Club. the course has, in previous years, seen young people raise money to help pay for them to take part in tournaments in the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic has put paid to their hopes for this year, but they are hoping they will be able to go for 12 days in March next year, should restrictions allow it.

About 30 youngsters are hoping to go on the trip but need to help cover the costs through fundraising.

They have organised An Evening With Grant Holt and JaackMaate to help them raise the money.

Norwich-based streaming star JaackMaate, also known as Jack Dean, has more than 1.4m subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The YouTuber and comedian regularly commentates on other well-known vloggers and popular topics.

Last month, the 28-year-old spent 10 days hiding “golden tickets” placed inside small silver tins in English cities, including Norwich, with the finders winning a share of £10,000.

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Canaries striker Grant Holt is a member of the Carrow Road Hall Of Fame, with his goals twice helping Norwich City to promotion.

He netted 78 goals in 168 game, including a memorable derby day hat-trick against Ipswich Town at Carrow Road in 2010.

The fundraising event will be held at Dereham Town Football Club's Aldiss Park from 7pm until 10pm on Friday, June 25.

The price of tickets includes food served by Harry's Soul Train, while there will be a raffle on the night.

Tickets, priced at £35 for adults and £20 for under 18s are available by emailing aneveningwith2021@gmail.com