Search

Advanced search

£5,000 in grant funding available to businesses in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:28 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:28 28 November 2018

Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work. Picture: James Bass

Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work.

The money is available to all organisations within the town and can be used to install cycle storage, showers or changing rooms.

Other improvements, such as the installation of IT equipment that can help employees work from home, will also be considered.

Organisations have until Friday, December 14 to apply for the funding.

The grant is being provided by Active Norfolk’s workplace physical activity programme and Pushing Ahead, which is a Department for Transport-funded project.

For more information regarding the grants, or to apply, visit: www.activenorfolk.org/workplace-travel-grant.

Applications must be received by Friday, December 14, and successful applicants will be announced by Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Little Scarlett grows big beansprout and wins The Garage panto competition

Jack and the Beansprout get the My First Panto treatment as All-In Productions and The Garage's Christmas production. Scarlett Sparkes aged five who won the grow the tallest beansprout competition with the cast.

Video Norwich church launches Advent and Christmas services

Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Jones, during a service at Christ Church, Eaton.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast