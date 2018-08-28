£5,000 in grant funding available to businesses in Great Yarmouth

Businesses in Great Yarmouth can apply for up to £5,000 in grant funding to encourage employees to walk or cycle to work.

The money is available to all organisations within the town and can be used to install cycle storage, showers or changing rooms.

Other improvements, such as the installation of IT equipment that can help employees work from home, will also be considered.

Organisations have until Friday, December 14 to apply for the funding.

The grant is being provided by Active Norfolk’s workplace physical activity programme and Pushing Ahead, which is a Department for Transport-funded project.

• For more information regarding the grants, or to apply, visit: www.activenorfolk.org/workplace-travel-grant.

• Applications must be received by Friday, December 14, and successful applicants will be announced by Wednesday, January 9, 2019.