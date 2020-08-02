Search

Advanced search

Six Norfolk churches awarded thousands in grants to help with urgent repairs

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 02 August 2020

St Mary the Virgin Church at Beachamwell. Picture: Ian Burt

St Mary the Virgin Church at Beachamwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Six churches across Norfolk have been awarded £12,000 in grants towards urgent repairs.

Norfolk Churches Trust, which stages its biggest fund-raising event on September 12, has now given a total of more than £75,000 to 21 churches this year.

The grants, which were made at the trust’s latest quarterly meeting, will help three churches pay for repairs following storm damage and lead lefts.

St Mary, Beachamwell, near Swaffham, has been given £3,000 for re-thatching of the south side of the roof and repairs following the lead theft in 2019.

The remote church of St Andrew, Southburgh, near Hingham, was damaged during January’s storms. It receives £2,500 for high-level repairs to replace tiles and guttering on the north side of the chancel.

You may also want to watch:

In south Norfolk, St Leonard, Billingford, near Diss, which needs total repairs of more £75,000, was awarded £2,000 towards the cost of re-tiling the north slope of the chancel roof and part of the nave roof.

Two churches, St Michael, Aslacton, and St George, Gooderstone, near Swaffham, were both awarded £2,000. Aslacton Church has to spend almost £10,000 on repairing interior cracks in the chancel on the east and south walls.

Damage caused by storms to Gooderstone, and also following lead left in February, requires repairs to the south aisle roof.

Urgent repairs to the tower buttress at St Andrew & St Peter, Longham, are also required. A grant of £500 was made.

The Norfolk Churches Trust, which holds its annual Bike Ride on Saturday, September 12, is hoping for as much support as possible this year. Following cancellation of major fund-raising events, including the Stately Car Boot sale, it is hoping to exceed last’s year’s total of more than £95,000.

Details of how to take part are on the trust’s website.

If you have you got a story about your church we want to hear from you. Maybe it’s how you’re helping your community during these tough times or innovative ways you’ve come up with for worship. Send your stories and pictures to ian.clarke@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Police investigate woman’s unexplained death

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Costessey,

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Four adults and four children rescued after being cut off by tide

Wells inshore lifeboat rescued four adults and four children at Stiffkey Picture: Wells RNLI

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

Police investigate woman’s unexplained death

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Costessey,

Coastguard warns against using short cuts after man falls down cliff

The East Anglian Air Ambulance which was called out on Saturday, August 1, 2020, after a man fell from a cliff in Mundesley. Picture: Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard

Government may ask elderly to shield again to avoid fresh lockdown – reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff are reportedly working on a plan to avoid a second UK-wide coronavirus lockdown, which could include actions like a local lockdown for London and asking the elderly to shield once again. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard