Grand reopening for North Wootton village hall

PUBLISHED: 15:10 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 31 March 2019

Mayor of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Nick Daubney cutting the ribbon Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

Mayor of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Nick Daubney cutting the ribbon Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

A grand reopening celebrated the refurbishment of a village hall.

The plaque to mark the year of the renovation Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLThe plaque to mark the year of the renovation Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney cut the ribbon, as North Wootton’s community venue re-opened.

He was joined by villager Mary Cook, who was born in 1936 - a year before the hall was built.

The day was attended by many villagers, along with businesses who have supported the village hall and members of its management committee.

Fenland Ukuleles provided musical entertainment, while vitiros enjoyed refreshments and saw the new, insulated and lowered ceiling with improved lighting, renovated toilets, brand new kitchen, new heating system and redecoration.

A look at what a wedding layout would look like in the village hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLA look at what a wedding layout would look like in the village hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

The event on Saturday marked the culmination of 18 months of hard work for the management committee.

The refurbishment was made possible with a £32,000 grant from WREN’s community action fund and donations from local businesses and individuals.

The hall now offers weight loss classes, a dog training school, yoga and meditation workshops, fitness classes, and more as well as organising the monthly village market, monthly bingo evenings, and regular Indian pop-up restaurant nights.

To book or for more information, go to www.northwoottonvillagehall.org.uk or e-mail info@northwoottonvillagehall.org.uk.

Bookings for weddings, parties and Christenings have increased with the renovation of the village hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLBookings for weddings, parties and Christenings have increased with the renovation of the village hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

Visitors admiring the newly renovated village hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLVisitors admiring the newly renovated village hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

Some of the improvements range from improved lighting to a brand new kitchen Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLSome of the improvements range from improved lighting to a brand new kitchen Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

A fine spread laid on for the ceremony Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLA fine spread laid on for the ceremony Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

The Fenland Ukuleles providing musical entertainment Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLThe Fenland Ukuleles providing musical entertainment Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

The Grand Reopening marked the culmination of 18 months of hard work for the Village Hall Management Committee Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLThe Grand Reopening marked the culmination of 18 months of hard work for the Village Hall Management Committee Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

The cake to mark the occasion Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLThe cake to mark the occasion Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

The cake officially being cut at the Reopening of North Wootton Village Hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLThe cake officially being cut at the Reopening of North Wootton Village Hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

Visitors checking out the new village hall for themselves Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLVisitors checking out the new village hall for themselves Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

The ceremonious ribbon cutting by mayor of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Coucillor Nick Daubney Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLThe ceremonious ribbon cutting by mayor of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Coucillor Nick Daubney Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

The outside of the newly reopened village hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALLThe outside of the newly reopened village hall Picture: NORTH WOOTTON VILLAGE HALL

