Grand reopening for North Wootton village hall

A grand reopening celebrated the refurbishment of a village hall.

West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney cut the ribbon, as North Wootton’s community venue re-opened.

He was joined by villager Mary Cook, who was born in 1936 - a year before the hall was built.

The day was attended by many villagers, along with businesses who have supported the village hall and members of its management committee.

Fenland Ukuleles provided musical entertainment, while vitiros enjoyed refreshments and saw the new, insulated and lowered ceiling with improved lighting, renovated toilets, brand new kitchen, new heating system and redecoration.

The event on Saturday marked the culmination of 18 months of hard work for the management committee.

The refurbishment was made possible with a £32,000 grant from WREN’s community action fund and donations from local businesses and individuals.

The hall now offers weight loss classes, a dog training school, yoga and meditation workshops, fitness classes, and more as well as organising the monthly village market, monthly bingo evenings, and regular Indian pop-up restaurant nights.

To book or for more information, go to www.northwoottonvillagehall.org.uk or e-mail info@northwoottonvillagehall.org.uk.

