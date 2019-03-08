Search

Lancaster bomber flypast and chance to pilot a plane expected to draw crowds to popular fair

PUBLISHED: 16:19 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 16 July 2019

The chance to pilot a Second World War era training plane and a scheduled flypast of a Lancaster bomber are expected to draw crowds at a popular fair next month.

The Magpie craft and country fair is the disabled riding centre's biggest annual event.

Held on the grounds of Wallington Hall on the A10 just north of Downham Market, the event will take place on Sunday, August 18 from 10am to 5pm.

Attractions this year include a ridden heavy horse display, archery, carriage and pony rides, falconry. classic cars, bikes, commercial vehicles and tractors.

Around 2,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, which has been running for two years.

The fair offers the chance to win a number of grand prizes and this year one of those is a flying lesson in a T6 Harvard training aircraft with classic wings from Duxford airfield. Adults paying entry to the fair will be given a ticket to enter into this prize draw. The winner will be able to take the controls and fly the warbird.

The other prize on offer is a ride for two people in His Grace the Duke of Rutland's 1908 Renault, a private tour of Belvoir Castle and a picnic in the Castle grounds.

In the afternoon a Royal Air Force flypast of a Second World War Lancaster bomber is expected to take place.

This event, along with others held throughout the year, are held to raise money for the centre which is funded by grants and donations.

The fair last year raised £5,000 and organisers are hoping this year's event will do even better.

Volunteer Caroline Dudley said: "This year we hope to double our profit so as to provide even more riding and carriage driving lessons for people living with disabilities in west Norfolk.

"The event also helps us to raise our profile so we can attract more riders and carriage drivers, volunteers and sponsors from the community, and provides a great day out for families from far and wide."

A variety of craft stalls, music from a ukelele band and refreshments will be at the event.

No dogs will be allowed unless a service or assistance dog.

Tickets are £6 and family tickets are £18. Children under five get in for free.

